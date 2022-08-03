Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after visit that heightened tensions with China | World

1 of 1 Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen — Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo)

The plane by Nancy Pelosi’s entourage – who did not previously publicize the visit until the plane landed at Taipei airport – left the island this morning, after a visit of less than 24 hours but which has heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The Chinese government had already spoken out against the visit to Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, and promised strong retaliation. On Wednesday, Beijing announced sanctions on the island, such as suspending imports of items such as fruit and fish products from the autonomous island, as well as halting exports of natural sand to Taiwan.

Also on Wednesday, the government of Taiwan said that China is blocking an unofficial air-naval block as it plans military exercises around the island in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

With the visit, Pelosi became the first high-ranking US government official to visit Taiwan since 1997, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited the island.

After the arrival of US House Speaker Kamala Harris, second in line to Biden, China issued a statement calling the visit a provocation and announced sanctions in retaliation.

Upon landing at Taipei Airport on Tuesday (2), Pelosi argued that the visit “honors the US’s independent commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”.

