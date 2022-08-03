NASA warns about asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Friday (4); ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

NASA (American Space Agency) has issued a new warning about a large asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Friday (04).

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate diameter of almost 380 meters (dimension can vary).

In height, it is equivalent in size to the Empire State Building (a skyscraper located in New York City with 102 floors).

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed through space.

Officially named ‘2022 OE2′, NASA’s JPL has classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

Celestial body travels at a speed of 32.16 kilometers per second

As detailed by NASA, ‘2022 OE2′ is expected to come within 5.15 million kilometers of our planet in its own orbit around the Sun.

The number is about 13 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon, posing no danger to life.

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here.