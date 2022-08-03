New extra income platform paying R$ 30.00 in REGISTRATION? See how it works!

Who wouldn’t want to make money online in 2022? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first, this is the premise of micro-task applications. These apps offer small payments to users who perform simple activities – like watching videos, playing games, answering surveys, and more. Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote Lootup. According to influencers, the new extra income platform is paying R$30 at the time of registration.

As usual, the promise caught the attention of many people! However, the public needs to know: does LootUp really pay? After all, countless micro-task apps hide pyramid schemes and cyber scams. So how do you find a reliable app that delivers on its payment promises and makes real transfers to users? We explain below everything you need to know about LootUp: how to download the app, how to earn money and your confidence level. Read with attention.

LootUp App – How to download the new extra income platform?

The LootUp app, released by Brazilian youtubers, is available for download on the Play Store. Therefore, the platform only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. So far, around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, which proves its relative popularity. Also, it is worth remembering that the description and interface of LootUp are in English. Therefore, Brazilian users may have problems generating income and requesting payments.

How to make money on LootUp? Is it possible to earn R$30 instantly?

To earn money on LootUp, users just need to complete the platform’s tasks, accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount and request payments. LootUp stands out for having several types of tasks. You can, for example, earn money by watching videos, answering surveys, accessing the app every day and sharing the referral link. The promise of “R$ 30 in registration”, however, is not true. The app’s official page does not mention any type of payment at registration.

Does LootUp really pay? Is the new extra income platform reliable?

As LootUp is an international application, payments are made in dollars (on sites like PayPal and Payeer) and cryptocurrencies (on digital exchange platforms). On the Play Store, LootUp secured a 4.7 rating (out of 5), considered high. User reviews, on the other hand, reveal that the app is not worth it. Subscribers claim that LootUp fails to count points and direct payments. Furthermore, we did not find reliable evidence of withdrawals or transfers. Therefore, we do not recommend downloading. See below for some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“It doesn’t pay off. I do several tasks right, even the bank account was approved and the App doesn’t pay the score. The only points that still arrive are from the games, but they are so few that for you to save 1 dollar, you need to be using the App all day and part of the night.” – Felipe Selp.

“The app looks good, but it doesn’t count the points. It’s hard to get points this way. I’ll only give two stars, when I solve the problem then I’ll come back and correct the amount of stars.” – Cicera.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lootup. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.