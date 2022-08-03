‘Nightwing’: Dylan O’Brien BACKS BACK and says he wouldn’t rule out starring in a hero movie

Nightwing fans have been campaigning for years Dylan O’Brien (‘Maze Runner’) is cast in a live-action version of the hero.

In March of this year, O’Brien said that he had no interest in playing heroes on the big screen and that this type of film was not part of his career plans.

However, the star ended up backtracking during an interview for the The Playlist.

When asked about his refusal to act in blockbusters based on comics, he replied:

“Actually, I would like to clarify that I don’t rule anything out, so I have a lot of fun watching all these fancasts that they do with me. And if the opportunity arose [de interpretar o Asa Noturna] with a really talented filmmaker and if the script was attractive…”

Still, he stressed that his interest is more focused on smaller, independent films.

“I tend to play minor character roles. It’s been a long time since I worked on more modest productions and I want to enjoy it a little more. I think, for now at least, I feel it’s more satisfying to be experiencing work like that, and I feel challenged in that way… But I’m definitely not ruling anything out.”

So, do you think he would be a good choice to introduce Nightwing to the big screen?

Bearing in mind that the most recent work by O’Brien It is ‘The Outfit’, thriller mafia that hits theaters next year.

The film is written and directed by the Oscar winner Graham Moore (‘The Imitation Game’).

In the plot, a talented and experienced tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters if he wants to survive a fateful night.

Mark Rylancewinner of Oscar for the drama ‘Bridge of Spies’, stars in the feature film. The cast also has Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Simon Russell Beale.

