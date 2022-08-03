Nokia 8210 4G launched with classic design and low price

The Nokia 8210 4G was officially launched in India as an updated version of the 1999 feature phone. The device is now available for sale and comes with simple specifications allied to a low price.
In terms of design, the Nokia 8210 4G is very faithful to the original model, and it has a color screen and 4G connection as great news. The display is a 2.8 inch QVGA.
The processor is the simple Unisoc T107 and it works with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can expand the memory with another 32 GB thanks to the MicroSD card slot.
On the back, the Nokia 8210 has a 0.3 MP camera of only VGA resolution.
The cell phone still has an FM radio, is dual SIM, brings Bluetooth 5.0, and MicroUSB and P2 connectors for wired headphones.
The Nokia 8210 battery has 1,450 mAh and guarantees a good autonomy in standby. The embedded software is the S30+.
First announced in India, the new Nokia 8210 4G costs 3,999 rupees, around R$266 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
For now, HMD Global does not say whether this cell phone will be sold in other markets such as Brazil.
