Nokia 8210 4G launched with classic design and low price

The Nokia 8210 4G was officially launched in India as an updated version of the 1999 feature phone. The device is now available for sale and comes with simple specifications allied to a low price.

In terms of design, the Nokia 8210 4G is very faithful to the original model, and it has a color screen and 4G connection as great news. The display is a 2.8 inch QVGA.

The processor is the simple Unisoc T107 and it works with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can expand the memory with another 32 GB thanks to the MicroSD card slot.