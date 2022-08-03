Not well » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

before looking Its not good and thinking it’s an ordinary romantic comedy or a coming-of-age comedy, get ready for something pretty surprising. Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien team up once again, in the wake of this year’s event The clothesfor a story about a social media influencer who invents a Parisian writer’s retreat to impress her crush… Only to double down after a tragedy just to maintain influence.

Danni Sanders (Deutch) and Colin (played by O’Brien), the walking cloud of weed smoke she enjoys, aren’t so much an ingrained onscreen romance as a cautionary tale of what happens when one lets social media rule. your world. Its not goodWriter-director Quinn Shephard explores the concept of real-world issues versus online issues, having Danni deal with the consequences of her actions when she “comes back” home.

talked to O’Brien about what his character really does for a living Its not goodhow he and Deutch might make a movie trilogy and their own run-ins with the power of fake news on social media.

Screen bleed: Okay, @Weedboiicolin is a great Instagram handle. And that sent me down the wormhole of my worst and weirdest screen names. Do you have one that comes to your mind?

Dylan O’Brien: Yes. When I was in fifth grade, my first AIM name was StinkyPoops20oo. So stupid. Laughing a lot here in the room, you know? Anyway, now that we’ve talked about what we wanted to talk about, let’s move on to the more fun questions.

What did Colin really do in Depravity? Did you learn what was going on behind the vape cloud?

Dylan O’Brien: Such a good question. He’s a content creator, so he just creates content for Depravity, essentially. They kind of sponsor his content, and since he has such a following, he’s like a brand advocate.

Speaking of internet influence: you changed your profile picture and we don’t know how to deal with it.

Dylan O’Brien: Oh no. Well, come more. Just wait. Bombs will be dropped.

Seriously?

Dylan O’Brien: I don’t know. We’ll see.

What will complete the Zoey-Dylan trilogy? Is there any kind of project you would like to do? Are you already talking about it?

Dylan O’Brien: No, we don’t. But I do not know. Someone just asked us about a romcom, which would be fun. Because we need to bring romcoms back, um. And two, we don’t want it to be a remake. We want it to be an original. But those are hard to finance, aren’t they?

Last time we talked, I didn’t want to bother you too much with that. But there were all these casting rumors about you and Nightwing. I’m curious now that some time has passed if there was any truth to that.

Dylan O’Brien: No, no, never. Never. I’m glad time has passed and people can see that I was telling the truth. There were so many doubts, speculations and theories. All just from… I don’t even know who originally posted it – I think they just post y–t, you know? They have no source. It doesn’t come from anything. It’s crazy, actually, to enjoy watching it burn. That’s not very fair, is it?

Not. That’s the message of this movie a little bit.

Dylan O’Brien: Yeah, yeah! It was an account that has followers. It’s a reliable source, and they’re just making shit up. That’s interesting, isn’t it?

That is. I’ll do that now: Dylan O’Brien is playing Wolverine.

Dylan O’Brien: Yeah, do it. It will work.

A disoriented young woman who is desperate for friends and fame fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world, which becomes part of the imaginary journey and offers her everything she wants.

Check out our other interviews with Its not good stars Zoey Deutch and Nadia Alexander, as well as our previous interview with Zoey Deutch & Dylan O’Brien for The clothes.

Its not good is now available to stream on Hulu.