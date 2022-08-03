Nubank will have to pay BRL 10,000 after Pix made on stolen cell phone

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

In May 2021, a Nubank customer had her cell phone stolen. Criminals invaded the fintech app and carried out a transfer via Pix in the amount of more than BRL 6,000.

In this case, the client informed in the process that she was the victim of two transfers totaling R$ 6,690. When informing Nubank shortly after the theft, the company did not reimburse and used as an argument that the transfer was made with the user’s account and password. The user filed a lawsuit and the digital bank was ordered to pay compensation of almost R$10,000.

Action against Nubank

After the bank’s response, the client decided to file a lawsuit against Nubank. The judge in charge of the case stated that the fintech must respond for damages, since the woman has evidence that the transfers were not carried out by her, since a police report was registered about the theft of the cell phone.

He also recalled that all transactions made are known to fintech in real time, which allows an immediate impediment in cases like this.

In addition to material damage, the judge also recognizes that there was moral damage, as the whole situation caused inconvenience to the client.

The decision was made on June 13, 2022. The financial institution was ordered to refund the R$ 6,690 of the transfer, with monetary correction since the day of the event. In addition, for moral damages, the fintech will have to pay another R$ 4,000. The procedural expenses will also be the responsibility of Nubank.

fintech indemnities

In April of this year, Nubank was obliged to indemnify a customer in the amount of R$ 5.1 thousand. In this case, the customer also had his cell phone stolen and the criminals were able to transfer all the money from the fintech account.

For the judge in the case, what happened was a security breach by Nubank. In addition to the indemnification, the bank had to bear the procedural expenses.

Image: Jo Galvao/shutterstock.com