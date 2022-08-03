Nudes safe: new function protects broken Galaxy phones | Cell

Samsung has announced a new feature for Galaxy phones that helps protect the user’s photos, videos and documents when the smartphone is in service. Repair Mode also allows owners of branded devices to selectively choose which data can be accessed by third parties. In this sense, the feature configures the phone to protect files and restricts information during repair. The technology has earned the fun nickname “pro-nude” on social media.
The setting is currently only offered to Galaxy phone users in South Korea. Other regions of the world, however, should also receive it soon. wanted by TechTudoSamsung did not say whether the technology will reach products sold in Brazil.
Galaxy S21 Ultra bezel extends to the camera module — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
To enable the feature, a user in South Korea must enter the “Settings” area and select “Battery and Device Care”. The smartphone will reboot to enter Repair Mode.
In this way, no one will be able to access personal data, including photos, messages and accounts from digital platforms. The manufacturer only allows native applications to be accessible. If you want to exit Repair Mode, the user needs to restart the device again and authenticate through fingerprint or other security methods.
Depending on the problem, the Galaxy may be in service for several days — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung
This feature will initially be available via an update for Galaxy S21 series phones. Later, it will be expanded to other cell phones of the brand.
with information from SamMobile
