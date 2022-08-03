OFFER OF THE DAY | Logitech G920 steering wheel for R$ 1519 in Kabum

Product is available at a 24% discount for a limited time.

The KaBuM! released this Wednesday (03) the Logitech G920 Driving Force steering wheel for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC for BRL 1,519.90 — a value that represents 24% off the BRL 2,222.00 normally charged at the store. During the next ten days, a limited quantity of the product can be purchased at the promotional price.

The Logitech G920 Driving Force Steering Wheel is available in black. Designed to reproduce a seamless experience behind the wheel, the G920 takes racing game play to the next level. The device includes force feedback from two motors and a helical clutch for a smooth, quiet ride.

The steering wheel features easy-access internal controls and rudder shifters, simulating the real-life experience of a racing car. The separate pedal offers reactive control, with non-linear braking to give you the same feeling as driving a high-performance car.

The G920 Driving Force steering wheel is made with hand-stitched leather and stainless steel components. Screws and clips keep the steering wheel stable on a support table, decreasing movement or vibrations in quick maneuvers.

The steering wheel has the maximum score in the evaluation of Kabum consumers

With a product recognized for its quality, the Logitech steering wheel has the maximum score in the evaluation of KaBum consumers! The main praises from consumers are referring to the feeling of control that the steering wheel provides, in addition to its safe and resistant design. The easy configuration to use it on the PC was also highlighted by consumers.

The Logitech Steering Wheel features 900 degree rotation from lock to lock, allowing quick maneuvers safely and also comes with an overheat protection system, ensuring longevity and many hours of use for the product.

The pedals have a non-slip system and textured heel rest, as well as a non-linear brake pedal. This makes the user feel like they are inside a high-performance car, while playing their favorite racing game on PC or Xbox consoles.

