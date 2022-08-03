OnePlus 10T 5G made official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 16 GB of RAM

After numerous leaks, OnePlus finally presented its new flagship: the OnePlus 10T 5G, along with the new version of its OxygenOS 13 operating system. The device has novelties in its design and promises great performance at a competitive price.
In the specs, the device comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm platform, 120 Hz display and support for 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition fast charging.
economy and market
03 Aug
economy and market
02 Aug
In design, the OnePlus 10T 5G has a notable change: there will be no alert slider. According to the company, it was removed to have more internal space, allowing the company to offer a more efficient charging solution, larger battery and better antenna signal.
The phone features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,412) pixels, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ certification with support for 10-bit color, allowing for a rich and realistic visual experience. There’s also a digital reader under the screen and a center-hole camera to house the 16-megapixel front sensor.
At the rear, there is a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0 and better HDR performance, which allows you to take pictures in any light condition. Rounding out the trio is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with options of 8, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, Adreno 730 GPU. , the battery consists of two cells totaling 4,800 mAh with support for 150W fast charging, which promises to offer autonomy for a whole day with just 10 minutes of charging and 100% in 19 minutes.
In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 interface and OnePlus promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.
technical specifications
|
|
75.4 x 163 x 8.75 mm
- 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 2412 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB, 12GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 megapixel sensor
- 5G SA/NSA connection, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, dual band and GPS
- 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 interface
price and availability
The OnePlus 10T 5G will hit the market on August 25th and pre-sales will start on August 11th via the manufacturer’s official website and Amazon. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB + 128GB: €719 (~R$3,850)
- 16GB + 256GB: €819 (~R$4,390)