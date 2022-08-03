Oscar announces he will train at Flamengo

Midfielder is in advanced negotiations to defend Rubro-Negro

After closing with Vidal, Everton Cebolinha, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela, Flamengo is looking for another strong reinforcement in the transfer window: midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port (CHN). Despite the negotiations being complicated, the club has already made significant progress. In the midst of this, the athlete manifested himself this Wednesday (03), informing that he will train at Ninho do Urubu. The announcement was made through the Weibo, popular social network in China.

CHECK THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

Since the beginning of 2022, I have had some personal and family issues that have challenged my day to day life. I recently returned to Brazil to accompany my family during this period.

During this period in Brazil, I will do everything to keep my physical and mental conditions competitive, training at home and with a football team from Brazil. Without a doubt, I still do and will always be a part of Shanghai Port FC. My heart is with you and I will support you at all times.

Thanks again to all our fans and Shanghai Port FC for their understanding and support. See you soon.

The announcement made by the player is another important step for Flamengo to sign the contract. Until then, Shanghai Port only made official the release for the athlete to stay in Brazil until December, however, this still does not allow him to play for another club. Behind the scenes, the Chinese have already signaled that they will lend Oscar to Fla, but Rubro-Negro prefers to remain cautious and only celebrate when everything is documented.

At 30 years of age, Oscar owns one of the highest salaries in world football, however, to become a Flamengo player, the athlete accepted to reduce the values. It is also worth mentioning that the midfielder’s idea is to stay at Fla until May 2023, at least. Despite this, all parties are aware that it will be difficult to extend the deadline in Most Dear, since Shanghai Port sees the Brazilian as the main star of the team and has a contract in force until the end of next year.