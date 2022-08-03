Palmeiras agrees to terminate the contract with defender Renan for just cause

After verifying and analyzing all the legal guarantees of a correct movement, the palm trees agreed to terminate the contract with Renan. The information was given by GE and confirmed by the report of THROW!. The decision was made after the defender ran over and killed a motorcyclist in the interior of São Paulo.

The player is responsible for manslaughter for the death of Eliezer Pena, 38, who was going to work on the morning of July 22 while the athlete was returning from a party in a nearby town. In addition, there are still the aggravating factors of driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed. The sentence can reach ten years.

Renan left prison after going through a custody hearing and paying a R$242,000 bond. Thus, the Justice established that he must appear in all acts of the process and that the amount will be destined to the victim’s family.

The 20-year-old was also banned from going to bars and concert halls, in addition to having to hand over his passport to the Federal Police, making it impossible to act.

Palmeiras understands that the occurrence was unacceptable for having devastated an entire family, in addition to having a breach of trust in the relationship between club and player due to the 24 fines accumulated in a year and suspended driving license.

Alviverde’s legal department sought to take the correct measures and concluded that the best decision would be termination for just cause. It is worth remembering that the club made itself available to the victim’s family members to provide the necessary assistance from the beginning.

Renan is a ‘Cria da Academia’ and wore the Palmeiras shirt since he was 11 years old. After being part of Verdão’s professional squad, in addition to winning the Libertadores title for the second time, he ended up on loan this year to RB Bragantino, a club that also terminated the loan contract with him after the incident.