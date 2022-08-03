Palmeiras arrives in BH without Rony for the game against Atltico for Libertadores

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Ron was on the field in practice but was not listed for the match.

Palmeiras will not have forward Rony in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, against Atltico, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The player did not travel to Belo Horizonte and is out of the match at Gigante da Pampulha.

Landing of Palmeiras in BH for game against Atltico

Ron, who comes from an injury to his left thigh, is still in the transition process. The player came to work on the field, but ended up out of the trip for the Libertadores game.

In the activities carried out at the Football Academy, the players were divided into two groups to work on the back line with crosses and submissions. Then, on a reduced field, they participated in an animated recreation. To close, coach Abel Ferreira gave tactical positioning guidelines and the team rehearsed defensive and offensive set pieces.

A probable Palmeiras that faces the Galo has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael; Scarpa, Dudu, Veiga; Jose Lopez.

Palmeiras is coming off five consecutive victories, adding up all the competitions, and is having a great time this season. In the round of 16 of Libertadores, Abel’s team eliminated Cerro Porteo-PAR, winning 3-0 in Paraguay and 5-0 in Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras and Atltico will face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Braslia), in Mineiro. The return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals will be on the 10th, at Allianz Parque.

See the related in Palmeiras

goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre

Sides: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Piquerez, Vanderlan and Jorge

Defenders: Gustavo Gmez, Murilo, Luan and Benjamin Kuscevic

Midfielders: Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Fabinho