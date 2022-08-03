Plane of the same model purchased by the FAB makes a landing with a probe hanging from the left wing





A Dutch Air Force (NATO) multi-purpose transport aircraft was recorded on 1 August during a landing on runway 03 at Eindhoven Base (Netherlands) with the left wing refueling probe swaying in the wind. Despite not being an incident, the fact that the probe did not retract gave rise to special attention to the landing.

In particular, after the aircraft landed, an inspection was carried out on the airport’s runway, in order to verify that there was no debris that could affect the safety of operations.

The aircraft involved in the unusual scene, which can be seen below, was an Airbus A330 MRTT (registration T-057), the same model of equipment recently acquired by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), and whose first example landed in Brazil last week. .

🇳🇱RNLAF NATO MMF Airbus A330-200MRTT T-057 flight #MMF14/#MULTI14 approach runway03 @ EHEH precautionary landing due to aerial refueling hose retract problem @ EHEH #NLspot #RNLAF #MRTT pic.twitter.com/dO6twH4dNE — ”The Lazy 🌴 Garden 🌴” Eindhoven Spotter 🇳🇱 (@EHEH_Spotter) August 1, 2022





MRTTs flying like never before

With the war in Ukraine and the launch of the new NATO Enhanced Vigilance Activities (eVA) system to strengthen the protection of the airspace of Eastern European countries, A330 MRTTs have been widely used.

In July, NATO Air Command reported that the MRTT fleet had resupplied more than 750 aircraft in around 160 missions. In mid-August, three A330 MRTTs will participate in the Luftwaffe-organized Rapid Pacific 2022 exercise, which will involve six Eurofighters and three A400Ms. The aim is to reach Singapore in just 24 hours.

The MMF (Multinational MRTT Fleet) program brings together six European countries: Germany (5,500 flight hours), the Netherlands (2,000 flight hours), Luxembourg (1,200 flight hours), Belgium (1,000 flight hours), Norway and the Czech Republic ( 100 flight hours each). The acquisition of nine A330 MRTTs was carried out by the Organization for Joint Arms Cooperation (OCCAR), under the aegis of NATO. The fleet’s logistical management is provided by the NSPA, NATO’s support and procurement agency.

In three days last week, the multinational MRTT fleet received two new aircraft, registered T-059 and T-060, at the base in Eindhoven. These are the only two deliveries for the year 2022, after three deliveries in 2020 and two in 2021. The last two A330 MRTTs will arrive in 2024.

Flight tracking: FlightAware



