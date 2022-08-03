Record TV – Film Schedule from July 22nd to 24th

Disclosure

Check out the movie schedule Record TV from the 22nd to the 24th of July.

SUPER SCREEN

Friday, 22/07 – 22:45

”On Death Row”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Half Past Dead

Cast: Steven Seagal, Morris Chestnut, Matt Battaglia, Ja Rule, Nia Peeples and Tony Plana.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: About to be executed for stealing $200 million in gold, Lester (Bruce Weitz) requests as a last request a meeting with Sascha Petrosevitch (Steven Seagal), a prisoner who is reputed to have died and returned to life a few minutes later. . What he doesn’t know is that Sascha is an undercover FBI agent for information about the theft of the gold shipment. However, an influential criminal plans to break into the prison to also get information about where the hidden gold is, which forces Sascha to lead a rebellion to fight it.

CINE ADVENTURE

Saturday, 7/23 – 3pm

“Goosebumps: Monsters and Goosebumps!”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Goosebumps

Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, Odeya Rush and Jillian Bell.

Genre: Adventure

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) moves from New York to a small town in the United States, where his mother is transferred. There, they live in the house next door to Hannah (Odeya Rush) – with whom the teenager falls in love – and her father, the surly RL Stine (Jack Black). After hearing screams coming from the property next door, Zach breaks into the residence with the help of his fearful colleague (Ryan Lee) and ends up accidentally opening one of the books and, consequently, initiating the release of all the monsters created by Stine. Together they will have to send the creatures back to the shelves.

MAXIMUM SCREEN

Saturday, 07/23 – 23:30

“Police in Mafia Power”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Triple 9

Cast: Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson and Aaron Paul.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: In Los Angeles, a group of thieves team up with a corrupt cop to organize their biggest heist yet. In order to distract the authorities from the upcoming robbery, they plan to kill a young member of the LAPD, spawning a “Triple Nine” (code used when cops are in trouble).

MAJOR CINE

Sunday, 7/24 – 1pm

”Spider-Man 2”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Spider-Man 2

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris and JK Simmons

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Peter Parker’s (Tobey Maguire) double life is getting harder and harder. Trying to balance crime-fighting as Spider-Man and the demands of his “civilian” life, Peter can’t stop at a steady job, is struggling financially, and struggling to continue his physics course at Columbia University. Also, his sweetheart, Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), is engaged to another; and his best friend Harry Osborn (James Franco) blames Spider-Man for his father’s murder. Check the Rating