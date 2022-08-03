reinforcements in São Paulo and advance of Palmeiras by half

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Palmeiras, who advanced in negotiations and got closer to hitting midfielder Bruno Tabata, a Brazilian who plays for Sporting.

Another positive outcome is about to happen in São Paulo: the São Paulo club has reached an agreement with the City Group and must guarantee loans for two foreign players.

On the other hand, Santos, the only Serie A team that has not yet strengthened, was further away from having Blondel and Cristaldo. The Vila Belmiro team, however, sent an agreement with Luan, from Corinthians.

In European football, striker Lewandowski visited Bayern Munich’s premises for the last time, having signed with Barcelona.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Palmeiras and Tabata: (almost) happy ending

Image: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty

Palmeiras moved towards the hiring of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. After sending an offer below the request of the Portuguese, Verdão made a counter-offer and sees the conversations going well. There are still important points to be negotiated, but the expectation is that the player, who has already accepted a contract valid until 2026, will travel this week to finalize the transfer.

One of the adjustments has to do with what the percentage of acquired economic rights will be. To guarantee the transfer, the Portuguese club wants 5 million euros (about R$ 26.5 million), in addition to an extra bonus amount for goals. Verdão agreed to pay the fixed asking price. Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates, remains interested, but is practically out of contention.

Sao Paulo with two reinforcements

Striker Nahuel Bustos and defender Nahuel Ferraresi will be São Paulo players. Tricolor agreed with City Football Group, owner of Manchester City and 11 other clubs around the world, the loan of the duo per year, with an option to buy both.

The official announcement should be made after the match against Ceará, for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals, tomorrow, at 19:15 (GMT), at Morumbi.

Santos is further away from a double…

Image: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Santos took the signing of Franco Cristaldo for granted, but took a cold shower today from Huracán. The Argentine club verbally accepted Peixe’s proposal, but later sent a letter with conditions that make the agreement unfeasible.

Huracán required an investment fund to anticipate the amount offered by Brazilians in installments. The Argentinians claimed that they “need the money to be counted”. In addition, they asked for 48 hours to “resolve economic issues” with the athlete and to settle the commission for intermediaries. In view of this, Peixe, the only Serie A team that has not yet signed in the current window, warned that it is no longer interested and should give up. Right-back Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, is also far away.

…but you must count on Luan

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Santos is close to signing Luan, from Corinthians, on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship. Timão must pay 100% of the salaries until November.

The search came from Corinthians itself, in a conversation between presidents Duilio Monteiro Alves and Andres Rueda last week. Duilio understands that Santos is a good place to showcase the attacking midfielder who hasn’t played since February. Peixe would have a showcase fee in case of sale.

Flu sets price for André

One of the main highlights of Fluminense in the current season, André has been the target of several polls in Europe, especially Porto, and sees the market value grow more and more behind the scenes.

Internally, the carioca club, as it is not considering selling the young midfielder now, stipulated the following value: at least 20 million euros (R$ 106 million). There is a decision to do everything possible to hold it until December, when then the price can be reduced. With 100% of the rights attached to Fluminense, André has a contract valid until December 2025. The termination fine is set at 40 million euros (R$ 212.5 million).

Bye Bye

Robert Lewandowski’s forward, now at Barcelona, ​​visited Bayern Munich for a final farewell to the club. Today, the Pole went to the Allianz Arena and this Tuesday said goodbye to managers, players and coaching staff.

“It was nice of Lewandowski to come to my office one last time. We talked about everything, left on good terms and will keep in touch in the future. Lewandowski and Bayern were and are a special success story. We wish him all the best success in the future. Barcelona”, said the CEO of the German club, Oliver Kahn.

New club Schmeichel

Image: Publicity/Leicester City FC

One of the great idols in Leicester’s history, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is leaving the British club. The 35-year-old Dane has agreed with France’s Nice and is expected to be announced by the Ligue 1 squad soon, according to “Sky Sports”.

Wearing the Foxes shirt for 11 years, Schmeichel is marked in Leicester’s history. In all, shirt 1 played 478 matches for the blue club and won important titles, such as the 2015/16 Premier League and the 2020/21 FA Cup.