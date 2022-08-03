Resident registers flash in the sky during dawn in Sorocaba: ‘I got lucky’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

A resident of Sorocaba (SP) got a fright when he looked at the security camera footage of his house and came across a flash in the sky at dawn on Wednesday (3).

Juliano de Proença Soares told the g1 who usually always checks the camera before leaving the house to take his wife to work. “As it has a motion sensor, I received a warning around 5:15 am and when I went back to recording I saw the flash. I was lucky”, she said. The registration was made in several points of the State of São Paulo.

Resident records flash in the sky at dawn in Sorocaba

In the images, it is possible to see a flash that “explodes”, illuminating the sky (look above). The systems analyst says he’s always liked astronomy and that’s why he watches the stars.

“But this big I had never seen. Then I went to show it to my wife and son, I was very surprised”, he says.

Resident registers a flash in the sky at dawn in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: Juliano de Proença Soares/Personal Archive

According to an astronomer heard by the TV Globo who analyzed the images and reports, the most likely is that the flash occurred due to the passage of a bright meteor in the sky of São Paulo.

“I’ve actually seen the videos and everything indicates that it’s really a bolide [meteoro brilhante], is an asteroid, a fragment of an asteroid that has entered the atmosphere. And this flash, it is produced at the moment that this piece is fragmented into small pieces. Maybe there’s nothing left to discover on the ground. But it is an event, relatively, between the common and rare”, said astronomer Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “In the coming hours and days we will have more information about what this event really was that produced [o clarão].”

Brightness in the sky of the state of SP intrigues residents

In astronomy, a bolide is the name given to a bright meteor. According to the astronomer, the risk of the object hitting someone is small.

“There is always a certain risk, but in general, if there are some objects that pose a real risk, we follow the relatively large objects that could cause some damage, that could damage buildings, that could have some kind of real risk”, said the astronomer. “That [objeto que causou o clarão nesta quarta] most likely there would be no risk. It must be some minor, very small, that produces a spectacle, as you can see in these videos that are showing, but it does not represent any kind of real danger.”

Astronomer says that flash in the sky of SP may have been caused by a meteor passing