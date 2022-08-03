Revealed if the actor will be a Spider-Man variant in the film

Who knew, but Sony is really moving forward with Madame Web, one of the SSU projects. In case you weren’t aware yet, this is the acronym for the shared universe that includes Venom and Morbius. And in addition to Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web, we will soon have Kraven!

Well, the film has formed a very interesting cast. As we said, Dakota will be the protagonist. Just as we have the confirmed presence of actresses Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts! But a more subtle confirmation sparked a little speculation among some fans.

We’re talking about the actor Adam Scott, who has been confirmed as a mystery character. Given the actor’s countenance and archetype, many began to speculate that he could be playing a VARIANT of Peter Parker.

The actor who shone in Break, even, was spotted with a beard and a casual look on the sets of the film. Check out:

But come on… Is there any validity or reliable rumor that Scott might be playing some kind of Spider-Man?

According to insider Greatphase, who has gained confidence in recent months, things are pretty simple. No, Adam Scott will NOT be Spider-Man. In other words, Sony continues not to take advantage of the image of the webmaster in its spin-offs.

But will the character still be based on someone familiar from the comics? We hope so! In the meantime, keep an eye out here on Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Check out Dakota Johnson’s look in the movie:

Madame Web It is certainly (really!) one of the most unusual films in the history of Marvel. The project is another film in the Sony cinematic universe, with characters from the Spider-Man comics. And it’s one of the most secretive projects so far.

Although we know well about its cast, NOTHING is known about the plot. There is even the doubt if it is REALLY a film by Madame Web, or another character. Meanwhile, the filming of the feature continues there in the USA.

Which is where the first behind-the-scenes video comes from, catching and revealing in advance the look of actress Dakota Johnson as the protagonist

And the look, while simple, is quite revealing. Since the red/wine overcoat she is wearing is IDENTICAL to the same overcoat worn by Julia Carpenter, the SECOND Madame Web in the comics.

Anticipating that we will have the younger version of the character in live-action, something that fans have already speculated. Watch the video below:

🚨 Dakota Johnson in the first behind-the-scenes video of #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/xiBNkCUS7N — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) July 21, 2022

That is, we already have great anticipation and a better idea of ​​what to expect from this mysterious film. Curious for the next chapter of the Sony universe?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we do not have any details about the plot, it is OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on October 6, 2023.

