Rumors: “iPhones 14” Will Have New Colors And Start From $800

We are getting closer and closer to meeting the next generation and iPhones — and, like every year, the number of rumors (some more reliable than others) increases as we approach H-hour.

Now, two new speculations from not very credible/known sources have emerged, the first of which talks about the new processor, the colors and the new Always On Screen mode of the “iPhones 14”. The second points out that the price of the future entry model will not change, as we will see in more detail below.

Processor, Colors, and Always-On Display

About some of the hardware and software features of the upcoming iPhones, the user @Jioriku published a thread on Twitter with “confirmations” of rumors already aired. as remembered by 9to5Macthat same user predicted last year that masked Face ID would be a software feature (not limited to iPhones 13).

Quick dump of the current iPhone 14 knowledge I’ve got that I can share. Please note that this is a lot of confirmations more than new stuff. Also, sing a new system to rate how much weight I’d put behind leaks! Look for a 🚀and note that 5/5 is 100% in my book. Okay, here we go! — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

Regarding the processor, Jioriku pointed out that the “A16” chip will be based on the same 5 nanometers of the A15 Bionic and that the performance gain of the new SoC it will be pretty much “the same incremental year-over-year increase that we have seen”.

About the colors of the next iPhones, he commented that the “iPhone 14” will be available in green, purple (in place of pink) blue, black (midnight), white (stellar) and red. The “iPhones 14 Pro” may be available in the colors green (alpine green), purple (in place of the blue-sierra), silver (silver), gold (golden) and graphite.

Regarding the (possible) Always On Screen, Jioriku said the feature will be identical to what we’ve seen in the Xcode leaks. More precisely, he said that the system will only display the widgets on the locked screen and will not be able to tell them apart.

Jioriku also commented that Apple has tested a titanium for the “iPhone 14 Pro”, but ended up using the same materials as the iPhone 13 Pro. He also believes that we will have the same storage options as current models and that the next generation will support 30W charging for “adapters of 30W or more during the initial charge cycle”, which “will drop to 27-25W”. posteriorly.

Finally, he pointed out that the magnets of technology MagSafe will be a little stronger in the next generation, and Apple will release a new larger (and heavier) MagSafe Battery.

Entry model for the value of the iPhone 13?

Also regarding upcoming iPhones, a user known as “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver said that Apple will not raise the price of the entry “iPhone 14” from the current price of the iPhone 13 ($800) to “increase sales and offset declining demand amid the slowdown in the global smartphone market.” This, however, goes against other rumors, which point to an increase in the next models.

According to the user, the rumor comes from a “major US financial institution with a track record of accuracy”, which was not identified. As highlighted by MacRumors, the blog this rumor comes from has been the source of some accurate information in the past, including some details about the sixth-generation iPad mini before it was released. That same user, however, incorrectly stated that Apple would release an “iPad mini Pro” in the second half of 2021.

It is worth noting that Apple is expected to discontinue the mini model with the next generation of iPhones, so it is likely that the 6.1″ model (with A15 Bionic chip) will be the new entry version.

