Rupert Grint Announces He’ll Be in Guillermo del Toro’s New Film

Actor Rupert Grint, known worldwide for his role in the Harry Potter films, was in São Paulo over the weekend to attend UcconX 2022, a pop culture festival that took place at Complexo do Anhembi, from July 28 to 31 .

In his first contact with the public, Rupert showed to be happy and said that he found a lot of love during photo and autograph sessions with Brazilian fans.

During the panel, the actor spent most of his time reminiscing about what it was like to bring the character of Ronald Weasley to life for so many years.

“It was a very special moment for me. The Harry Potter sets were amazing, it’s like I’m in another reality. I loved doing the scenes at the Weasley’s, but I also remember having a lot of fun filming the chess game and the Quidditch games, even though it hurt a little.”

About to turn 33, the actor explains that he started filming the first film in the franchise back in 2001, when he was just 12 years old and that, because of that, the production ended up planning a classroom inside the studios where he and her co-stars spent most of their time together.

Rupert also says he was always very protective of his character. “I recently had the chance to see the Harry Potter play at the theater and I confess it was a little strange to see someone else playing Ron. Despite that, it ended up being a good experience and, for sure, it must be being very well accepted by the public”.

Directing the chat to the present day, the actor told about his personal life and even touched the audience when asked by a fan about his dreams. “It was an accomplishment for me to become a father. I love watching my daughter grow up and see the world.”

The Harry Potter star welcomed his first child, a girl, in May 2020. Baby Wedneday G. Grint is the result of his relationship with actress Georgia Groome, with whom he has been together for over ten years.

Now 3 years old, the actor said that his daughter still hasn’t had the opportunity to meet her former co-stars Daniel Radcliff and Emma Watson, and he also joked about not even having time to play video games after he became a father.

Despite the tight schedule, Rupert spoke during the panel about upcoming projects and announced that we will see him on the small screen later this year.

The actor will be part of the cast of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, a new Netflix series directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who became world famous for his work in the films ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘ Hellboy’.

The series, slated for release around Halloween, will be in the form of individual episodes that will tell sinister, magical, gothic, grotesque and spooky stories, challenging audiences’ traditional notions of horror.

*Written by Heloisa Lahoz and Eduarda Florenzano

Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author JK Rowling.

The series chronicles the adventures of a young man named Harry James Potter, who realizes at the age of 11 that he is a wizard when he is invited to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He also discovers that he was responsible for the destruction of the worst wizard of all time, Voldemort.

The Harry Potter franchise has a universe of more than 10 books and 11 movies, selling 450 million copies worldwide and reaching more than 8 billion dollars in revenue in theaters.

In addition to the original saga, Harry Potter also gave rise to the Fantastic Beasts series, which takes place in the same universe as the first story, but in another time and accompanying other characters.