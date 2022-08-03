“Said that”; Fred breaks the silence and explains why he refused Palmeiras’ proposal in 2009

Palmeiras is active in the ball market. After signing the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel and the Argentine José Manoel Lopez and having solved a problem that had persisted for two seasons, which was the hiring of two strikers, Leila Pereira now wants to anticipate the imminent departure of Gustavo Scarpa and has already referred the hiring of midfielder Bruno Tabata, who belongs to Sporting, from Portugal.

To keep the player, Leila Pereira will pay around R$ 27 million to the Portuguese team. It is not yet known if the club will pay this amount in installments or if it will pay the Lusitanian team live. The trend is for the Brazilian to travel to Brazil in the next few days to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the São Paulo team valid until 2026.

Another athlete from the offensive sector who almost came from Europe, but in 2009 was striker Fred. In his participation in the PodPah podcast last Monday (11), the former player stated that he was very close to being a player for the current two-time champion of America. At the time, the medallion was in Lyon, France and he begged the French club to release him to return to Brazil. However, by determination of his ex-wife and his daughter, Fred ended up choosing Fluminense.

“After my daughter returned to Brazil, I wanted to go back, I wanted to go the opposite way… everyone going to Europe and I wanting to go back to Brazil. Then Lyon wanted to sell me and proposals came from Paris, Tottenham, Fenerbahçe. Then I said that I didn’t want… that I wanted to go back to Brazil. I missed my daughter and Alexandre Faria saw that I was sick, went to France and stayed at my house for four days. Oh I accepted. There was also Palmeiras with Luxembourg and it was three times more, but my daughter’s mother said that she would not live in São Paulo and that in Rio she would, and then I accepted the proposal of Flu“, said.

Soon after the attacker’s refusal, Palmeiras ended up repatriating Vagner Love, who ended up not presenting football from the first passage and months later ended up leaving the club. On that occasion, the greatest champion in Brazil not only lost the Brasileirão but ended up not going to Libertadores.