Sandman | Season 2 is already in development

In conversation with Den of Geek, the producer and writer of the Sandman series, David S. Goyer, commented that he is already developing the second season.

While the sequel depends on how the first season is received, Goyer, who worked on the Batman trilogy, said it will all be expanded upon.

“In a way, it’s easier [escrever os roteiros da segunda temporada] because we educate the public on the basic ideas”, he says. “We show how dream life can affect the waking world. With this groundwork done, the program can now build on these themes. They’re more like jazz, where you plan variations, and we can stretch our wings a little bit more.”

Starring Tom Sturridge as Dream, the series adapts Neil Gaiman’s comics and follows the saga of Perpetual in search of repairing mistakes that were made after his capture.

A co-production between Netflix and Warner Bros., the series stars Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Donna Preston (Despair), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Kyo Ra (Rose Walker), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Razane Jammal (Lyta Hall), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Boyd Holbrook (Corinth), Asim Chaudhry (Abel and Cain), Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven) and Charles Dance ( Roderick Burgess) in the cast.

Gaiman, Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer are executive producing and writing the series.

Sandman debuts on Netflix this week on August 5th.