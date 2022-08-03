São Paulo vs Ceará: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the South American match

Sao Paulo and Ceará start at 19:15 (Brasília time) the duel valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericanain Morumbi.

With the strength of over 45 thousand people who have already bought tickets for the game, Tricolor has a chance to open a good advantage in São Paulo (SP) for the second game of the duel, in Fortaleza (CE), next week.

And increasingly focused on the cups, the club’s only move to try to win a title this year and, who knows, increase the weak São Paulo cashier, coach Rogério Ceni scales maximum strength after sparing the holders in the defeat to Athletico by 1 to 0, last Sunday (31/7), in Curitiba (PR), for the Brasileirão.

I mean, maximum strength as possible, of course. Tricolor continues with its usual injury problems. During the week, Reinaldo and Alisson even returned to training, but at most they should remain as an option on the bench due to the lack of game rhythm.

For the rest, Patrick, Luan, Jandrei, Arboleda, André Anderson and Caio are left out.

On the other hand, Ceará reaches the quarterfinals with 100% success in Sul-A. Vozão has won all the games so far and, therefore, will play the decisive duel at home.

Bruno Pacheco, Rodrigo Lindoso and Matheus Peixoto are the casualties of Alvinegro, in addition to Jhon Vázquez, who played for the championship for another team and, therefore, cannot go to the field.

It is worth remembering that the two teams faced each other in the Copa Sudamericana in 2011. On that occasion, Ceará won the first game by 2 to 1, while São Paulo made it 3 to 0 in the return match and took the classification.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO x CEARÁ

Date: 8/3/2022 (Wednesday), at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Piero Maza (Chile)

assistants: Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios (both from Chile)

VAR: Jhon Perdomo (Chile)

where to watch: Conmebol TV and in real time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

SAO PAULO

Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano and Calleri

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

DEFAULTS: Jandrei, Arboleda, André Anderson, Caio and Patrick (injured)

CEARÁ

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luis; Richardson, Guilherme Castilho, Lima and Vina; Mendoza and Cleber

Technician: Marquinhos Santos

MISSING: Bruno Pacheco, Rodrigo Lindoso and Matheus Peixoto (injured), Jhon Vázquez (not registered)

TABLE

