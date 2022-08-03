Scenic arts show presents a series of shows in Indaiatuba; see schedule | Campinas and Region

The 7th edition of the Indaiatuba Performing Arts Show brings together a program with a series of shows between August 5th and 27th. The assemblies will be carried out by 11 local groups and there will be presentations for adults and children and young people. See details below .

The show has 13 different pieces that will be staged at the Unified Arts and Sports Center (CEU) in Jardim São Conrado, at the Hermenegildo Pinto Cultural Center (Piano) and at the Acrísio de Camargo Room. Admission is free and tickets must be picked up by the public 1 hour before the start of each play.

August 5

20h – “Saltimbancos”, with Grupo Emcantar, at Sala Acrisio de Camargo (CIAEI)

20h – “Saltimbancos”, with Grupo Emcantar, at Sala Acrisio de Camargo (CIAEI) august 6th

4pm – “Nature asks for help”, with T Art, at CEU São Conrado

19:30 – “Afternoon Tea”, with the Espelho Scenic Theater Group, on the Piano

4pm – “Nature asks for help”, with T Art, at CEU São Conrado 19:30 – “Afternoon Tea”, with the Espelho Scenic Theater Group, on the Piano august 7th

4pm – “O Mundo de Clara”, with Troupe Scenic Brasil, on Piano

4pm – “O Mundo de Clara”, with Troupe Scenic Brasil, on Piano August 12th

19:30 – “Like a metaphor”, with Coletivo Fleuma, on Piano

19:30 – “Like a metaphor”, with Coletivo Fleuma, on Piano August 13

4pm – “Duende Dudu in a special adventure”, with Enrolados Theater Group, at CEU São Conrado

19:30 – “Are you happy?”, with Grupo de Teatro Estrada, on Piano

4pm – “Duende Dudu in a special adventure”, with Enrolados Theater Group, at CEU São Conrado 19:30 – “Are you happy?”, with Grupo de Teatro Estrada, on Piano August 14

4pm – “Utopia SA”, with Grupo de Teatro Fântaso, on the Piano

4pm – “Utopia SA”, with Grupo de Teatro Fântaso, on the Piano August 19th

19:30 – “Romeo and Juliet”, with Grupo Anankê, on Piano

19:30 – “Romeo and Juliet”, with Grupo Anankê, on Piano August 20th

16h – “Alice Girl in defense of the environment”, with Cia. Theatrical Materia Prima, at CEU São Conrado

19:30 – “Three monks and the rose”, with SLEZ, on Piano

16h – “Alice Girl in defense of the environment”, with Cia. Theatrical Materia Prima, at CEU São Conrado 19:30 – “Three monks and the rose”, with SLEZ, on Piano August 21

16h – “The Boy who took care of the world”, with Grupo Divisão e Magia, on Piano

16h – “The Boy who took care of the world”, with Grupo Divisão e Magia, on Piano August 27

20h – “Dedé Show”, with André Mattos, at Sala Acrisio de Camargo (CIAEI)

In addition to the theatrical shows, the Performing Arts Exhibition will have the free workshop “Tabladian Method”, intended for people over 16 years old. It is scheduled for August 28, from 9 am to 4 pm, at Sala Acrisio de Camargo, at the Integrated Education Support Center of Indaiatuba (CIAEI).

The course will be taught by André Mattos, Ricardo Kosovski, José Dias, and Heder Braga. Interested parties must apply through an online form.

“Tablado” is a Brazilian theater school founded in 1951, in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian writer and playwright Maria Clara Machado. Initially, it was an amateur theater company and later transformed into a recognized actor training center.

7th edition of the Performing Arts Exhibition

When: from the 5th to the 27th of August, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

from the 5th to the 27th of August, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays How much: free entry with ticket collection at each play’s locations

free entry with ticket collection at each play’s locations Adresses:

CEU do Jardim São Conrado – Rua Jordalino Pietrobom, 1300

Hermenegildo Pinto Cultural Center (Piano) – Av. Eng. Fabio Roberto Barnabé, 5924, Jardim Morada do Sol

Acrisio de Camargo Room – Av. Eng. Fábio Roberto Barnabé, 3665, Jardim Regina

Tabladian Method Workshop

When: August 28, 9 am to 4 pm

August 28, 9 am to 4 pm Classification: from 16 years old

from 16 years old Where: CIAEI

CIAEI Address: Av. Eng. Fábio Roberto Barnabé, 3665, Jardim Regina

Av. Eng. Fábio Roberto Barnabé, 3665, Jardim Regina Information: (19) 3875-6144

(19) 3875-6144 How much: free