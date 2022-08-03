Season two arrives in October on HBO Max

Set in Italy, the second season of “The White Lotus” arrives in October on HBO Max. The series, which has become one of the darlings of the last year, has the return of Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Tanya McQuoid, the only one from the original cast to return for the new wave of episodes.

Check out the first image of Coolidge:

EXCLUSIVE: First-look image of Jennifer Coolidge in season 2 of #TheWhiteLotus.

In the first season, which amassed a total of 20 Emmy nominations (!!!), the series follows a group of millionaires on a vacation camp in Hawaii. The humor of the production is given by the combination of the worst possible social stereotypes between its characters, which are lived by Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy and more.

The cast of the second season is not far behind: names like Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall act under the direction and screenplay. by Mike White.

Don’t forget: Season 2 of “The White Lotus” arrives in October on HBO Max.

