Selena Gomez in talks to reboot 1980s classic

Selena Gomez is increasingly active in her career as an audiovisual executive producer. She’s in talks with 20th Century to work behind the scenes on the film’s reboot “A Secretary of the Future” (1988). The information was released by the website Deadline.

“A Secretary of the Future” tells the story of a secretary who pretends to have her boss’ job, when her boss has an accident and temporarily leaves the office. The original film starred Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford. It was nominated for six Oscars and won for best original song – for “Let The River Run”.

According to Deadline, Selena is in “final negotiations” to take on the role of executive producer. The technical file of the project already has Ilana Pena in the script. The feature film is being developed for the streaming platform Hulu – the same as “Only Murders In the Building”.

In addition to starring in the comedy series, Selena Gomez is also an executive producer, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show is currently in its 2nd season and is up for 17 Emmys for its 1st season. The 3rd is already confirmed.

Steve Martin comments on Selena Gomez’s lack of Emmy nominations

Steve Martinexpressed dissatisfaction in a statement to the Variety: “We are a little dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she is so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us out. In a way, you could say we were nominated because of her balance on the show.”

Despite not appearing in the comedy acting categories, the name of Gomezwho is also a producer of the series, appears credited in the general categories in which the project competes, such as Best Comedy Series. According to survey of VarietySelena’s nomination marks the second time that a Latina has been among the producers nominated for a comedy series in the show’s 74-year history. Emmy.