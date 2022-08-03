Selena Gomez to make remake of classic ’80s movie

A Secretary from the Future is originally starring Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver.

20th Century Studios has announced that it will reboot Working Girl. The studio is in talks with actress and singer Selena Gomez to serve as a producer on the remake of the classic 1980s film. Ilana Pena, creator of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, will be the screenwriter, while the director has yet to be announced. .

According to Variety, the cast has yet to be set and it’s unclear if Gomez will star in the remake, in addition to staying in production. Currently, the protagonist of the former teen series Wizards of Waverly Place can be seen in Only Murders In The Building – available on Star+ – alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and also in the food show Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, and Sigourney Weaver star in 1989’s A Secretary from the Future



Released in 1989, A Secretary of the Future takes place in New York and follows Tess McGill, a secretary in an office dealing with the stock market. Fired, she gets a new job with Katharine Parker and exposes her bold ideas to her boss, hoping to grow in her career. When Katharine has an accident and leaves the office, Tess takes her place and starts an intelligent partnership with Jack Trainer, with whom she becomes romantically involved.

The cast includes Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver, Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Spacey, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt and Philip Bosco. At the time, the film was a critical and commercial triumph, grossing more than $100 million at the global box office and also garnered six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith, Best Supporting Actress for Weaver and Best Director for Mike Nichols.

In the 1990s, actress Sandra Bullock attempted to reignite the film’s magic in a short-lived NBC series, though it was canceled due to low ratings.