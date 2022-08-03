Sequel canceled by Warner

Months before its official launch on HBO Maxthe sequence of Scooby! The film back to the spotlight in the media. And so, now the feature has been canceled by Warner.

According to information from the website The Hollywood Reporterthe studio decided to cancel the animated sequel, titled “Scoob! Holiday Haunt“, before its release – which was scheduled for December this year.

According to the source, the film had a budget of around $40 million and was canceled after a change in management. In an official statement, a representative for Warner Bros. said the following:

“[…] We are incredibly grateful to the Scoob filmmakers! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts, and we look forward to collaborating with everyone again in the near future.”

Inside THR sources say big-budget movies made directly for streaming no longer make financial sense in the light of the company’s new strategy. In July, David Zaslavresponsible for managing the studio, hired Michael In luca and pamela Abdygives MGMto run Warner and replacing Toby Emmerich.

Later, the producer and screenwriter Tony Cervonewho worked on the Scooby sequel, gave the following statement upon hearing about the cancellation:

“The film was practically finished and it was beautiful. I am heartbroken.”

Producer/writer Tony Cervone responds to Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping ‘SCOOB! HOLIDAY HAUNT’. “The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken.” pic.twitter.com/PvaCKPNU5T — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2022

The voice cast included the actors Frank Welker, Ariana Greenblatt, Iain Armitage, Pierce Gagnon and McKenna Grace.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first film in the wave of cancellations from Warner Bros. Discoverywhich aims for leadership to achieve $3 billion in cost savings after closing the merger between WarnerMedia and Discoveryin April.

About Scooby! The film

Scooby! The film count as the group of friends Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne met and formed the famous Mistério S/A. After years of solving riddles and solving hundreds of cases, the Scooby must face the greatest and most challenging mystery of all time: a plot that unleashes the ghost of the dog Cerberus upon the world.

Scooby voice cast and production! The film

The voice cast consists of Zac Efronwho lends his voice to Fred, Amanda Seyfried for Daphne, Gina Rodriguez is Velma’s voice, while Will Fort is responsible for Shaggy’s voice. In turn, Frank Welker is who gives voice to Scooby-Doo.

Mark Wahlberg (Suddenly Family), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) Tracy Morgan (Cops in Trouble), Ken Jeong (If You Drink, Don’t Marry), Kiersey Clemons (Besides the Death) are also in the cast. The voices of the young version of the class of Mystery Inc. are on account of Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, The Haunting of Hill House), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Ariana Greenblatt and Pierce Cagnon.

The cast of Brazilian voice actors for the film has several tributes, since the grandchildren of Orlando Drummondresponsible for the voices of Scooby-Doo for several years, are part of the team. Alexandre Drummond company his voice for Young Scooby, while Felipe Drummond is the voice of the adult version of Fred. In turn, Eduardo Drummond is responsible for the voice of young Fred.

Guilherme Briggs, who has already given voice to iconic characters in Brazil, such as Optimus Prime from transformers it’s the Super man by Henry Cavill, assumes the voice of the adult version of Scooby-Doo. In addition, the cast of Brazilian voices still has Fernando Mendonça (adult sausage), Marcio Simões (Dicky Scoundrel) and Victor Hugo (Young Sausage). Flavia Saddy and Fernanda Baronewhich are the original voices of the recent cartoons, voice the characters Dafne and Velma.

Tony Cervone takes over the direction of Scooby! The film, which in turn Chris Columbus, Charles Roven and Allison Abbate as producers.

