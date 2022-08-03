Serie A club surprises and closes the signing of striker Deyverson, informs GE

Brazilian football

Player, ex-Palmeiras, is expected to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract

Palmeiras v Flamengo - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2021: Final
Important name in the recent history of Palmeiras, Deyverson, great hero of the 2021 Libertadores title, against Flamengo, is again a club in Brazilian football. Free on the market since passing with the colors of Verdão, he is the newest reinforcement of the cuiabá. The information is GE.

The 31-year-old striker is already present in Mato-Grosso to sign a contract with Cuiabá. He will undergo medical examinations after his contract with the green club. The contract time is still a big question.

Before Cuiabá, Bahia talked coldly with Deyverson’s agent, but the Mato-Grosso club was faster and closed with the striker. Free on the market, Deyverson will arrive at the new club at zero cost, with only his salary being paid by Cuiabá – still unknown.

At Palmeiras, Deyverson was champion of the 2021 Libertadores, being the great hero of the final. It was the striker who went to the net against Flamengo, already in extra time, after a big mistake by Andreas Pereira.

In Europe, he lived a good peak in La Liga, with the colors of Levante, in addition to stints at other clubs, such as Getafe.

