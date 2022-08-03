Shining Girls | New Apple TV+ series gets intense trailer

O Apple TV+ released the intense trailer for Shining Girlsa series based on the book by Lauren Beukes published in 2013. The series has heavy names in the cast such as Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men) and (Wagner Moura (narcos).

in the plot, Elisabeth Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after suffering a traumatic attack. When Kirby discovers that a recent murder reflects her own case, she partners with seasoned and troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker.

Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) will adapt the work of Lauren Beukes for TV; she will also serve as an executive producer – alongside Beukes and daAppian Way (by Leonardo DiCaprio and others).

In addition to Shining GirlsApple TV+ is also developing: Lisey’s Storystarring Julianne Moore (Forever Alice) with script / executive production by Stephen King; Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux from The Leftovers; and Hedy Lamarra historical drama starring/produced by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).

In addition to The Handmaid’s Tale, that earned him the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, Elisabeth Moss starred in major films such as We, Queens of Crime, The invisible man and Shirley.

Shining Girls premieres April 29 on Apple TV+.