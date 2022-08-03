‘Signs’: 20 years of the film that ended Mel Gibson’s career as a star – 03/08/2022

Mel Gibson was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. His films consistently grossed high. He had a series to call his own – “Lethal Weapon”, four films from 1987 to 1998. He also consecrated himself as a director with the epic “Braveheart”, which won him a handful of Oscars, including film and direction.

When “Signs” hit theaters on August 2, 2002, Gibson was in his prime. He had already scored three hits in the new century (“The Patriot”, “What Women Like” and “We Were Heroes”) when he starred in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller. After dominating Hollywood in the 1990s, the star reached the highest grossing of his acting career.

Shyamalan himself saw in “Signs” the project that would show that he was not the director of a single trick. In 1999 he conquered the world with “The Sixth Sense”, but his colossal box office was not repeated in his next project, “Corpo Fechado”. His next film, a mix of suspense, science fiction and uplifting drama, would be his proof of nine.

To head “Signs” the director aptly exchanged his partner Bruce Willis for Mel Gibson, more convincing in the role of a pastor who has lost his faith. On his farm in rural Pennsylvania, he follows, alongside his family – his brother, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and his children, played by Rory Culkin and Abigail Breslin – an alien invasion that ends up knocking on their door.

Mel Gibson does his best and injects veracity into a character that is often hard to swallow – the plot of his wife split in half in an accident requires suspension of discredit overtime. But the actor’s friendly style, coupled with his skeptical expression, heightens the suspense when the invaders are finally revealed. “Signs” is science fiction about paranoia, but it’s also a drama about a family trying to live after a devastating personal tragedy.

“Signs” was also his last film as a Hollywood star. Up until that point, her personal and professional life still coexisted in an environment of healthy distancing. Extremely reserved with his family, and a consummate professional on the set, nothing showed that there were cracks in the facade built by the actor.

Mel Gibson directs Jim Caviezel in ‘The Passion of the Christ’ Image: Icon/Fox

The pressure, however, was mounting. Gibson’s car accident in the late 1990s while driving under the influence hastened the end of her 26-year marriage to Robyn Moore, mother of seven of her nine children. Alcoholic beverages also fueled rages for the star, who publicly fired off racist and anti-Semitic comments.

Hollywood turned up its nose, and offers for Mel Gibson to helm a film became rare. Not that he was actively looking. His time was consumed by the drama “The Passion of the Christ,” which he directed, produced, co-scripted and financed in 2004. He took the industry by storm and created a smashing success of more than $622 million. Two years later, Gibson embarked on another out-of-the-way project and scored another box office round with “Apocalypto.”

In the midst of successful work behind the camera, his personal life was crumbling. Gibson’s relationship with Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva ended in explosive phone calls leaked to the public, exchanges of accusations and a lawsuit in which she took partial custody of the couple’s daughter. The case was closed with an agreement made in secrecy – according to Gibson, solely to end the exposure of his family.

‘Kill or Die’ brings Mel Gibson as a villain in the new and quieter phase of his career Image: Image

His return to cinema as a protagonist was in the drama “The End of Darkness”, released in 2010. The world, however, no longer seemed interested in watching the star, not with the soap opera of his personal life proving much more interesting. From the heyday of “Signs”, he is now relegated to a collection of second-team films such as “Escape Plan”, “Blood Inheritance”, “Brutal Justice” and “Kill or Die”.

Cinema has changed. As much as Tom Cruise has scored what could be the biggest box office of the year with “Top Gun: Maverick”, the industry today is guided more by brands than stars. Mel Gibson doesn’t seem willing to return to the game, happily splicing one B production after another, Bruce Willis and John Travolta style.

Not that Hollywood still has any regrets today. The “forgiveness” came in 2016 with six Oscar nominations for the drama “To the Last Man”, including best director for Gibson. The movie industry is a strange place.

Mel Gibson in ‘Lethal Weapon’, His First Big Hit Image: Warner

There is a possibility that Mel Gibson will return to the blockbuster board. He wants to head “Lethal Weapon 5”, bringing the gang together as a tribute to director Richard Donner – after his friend’s death, Gibson himself would take over the project. At the same time, he has for years been preparing a sequel to “The Passion of the Christ”, entitled “Resurrection”.

You can call me a pessimist, but I don’t believe that any of this will work. Mel Gibson had one of the most celebrated and interesting careers in modern cinema, and he withdrew when circumstances became too turbulent to keep up. “Signs”, with two decades behind it, will be immortalized as the heyday of a star forced by life to slow down.