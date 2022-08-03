SOCOM Selects L3Harris’ Sky Warden for Armed Overwatch Program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) announced Monday that it has selected the AT-802U Sky Warden, manufactured by L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor, for its Armed Overwatch program.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract will be worth up to $3 billion, L3Harris said in a statement on Monday. The initial value of the program contract is US$ 170 million.

Air Tractor is an Olney, Texas-based aircraft manufacturer that typically manufactures firefighting aircraft and agricultural planes such as agricultural sprayers.

Initial production of the Sky Warden will take place at Air Tractor’s Olney facility. L3Harris will modify these planes for the Armed Overwatch mission setup at its Tulsa, Oklahoma modification center beginning in 2023. L3Harris said work will also take place at its other locations in Greenville, Rockwall and Waco, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

The Air Force Special Operations Command’s Armed Overwatch program aims to build a fleet of up to 75 flexible, fixed-wing aircraft suitable for deployment in austere locations, with little logistical tail needed to keep them in operation.

SOCOM is planning for the single-engine Sky Warden, like the AFSOC’s Armed Overwatch plane, to be capable of providing close air support, precision strike and armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for counterterrorism and irregular warfare operations.

AFSOC commander Lieutenant General Jim Slife said last year that he hopes Armed Overwatch aircraft will be suitable for putting pressure on extremist groups in places like Africa, where airspace is essentially unchallenged.

The Air Force moved to establish a series of armed Overwatch planes as it shifted its primary focus – and some of its more complex and expensive fighter jets and bombers to operate – away from fighting terrorist groups and violent extremist organizations in places like Middle East.

“Armed Overwatch responds to a critical need for U.S. Special Operations Command to conduct a wide range of operations globally in support of the National Defense Strategy,” SOCOM Commander General Richard Clarke said in a statement. “This robust and sustainable platform will operate in permissive environments and austere conditions around the world to protect our special operations forces on the ground.”

SOCOM said the plane would be low-cost, capable of taking off and landing in austere fields, flying for long periods and supporting a variety of modular loads.

Last year, Slife suggested that Armed Overwatch would allow the AFSOC to decommission its old and expensive U-28A Draco ISR aircraft – a rare aircraft that requires specialized equipment and training to maintain.

But SOCOM said in a statement to Air Force Times on Monday that even after the Sky Warden is delivered, the U-28 will still be needed to provide ISR for operations such as search and rescue and humanitarian aid.

Clarke told lawmakers last year that he envisions four operational squadrons of 15 Armed Overwatch planes, with one deployed at any given time, while the other three train, recover and are kept at home. Clarke also said a fifth squadron of 10 to 15 planes would be for training.

L3Harris defeated four other competitors – Leidos, MAG Aerospace, Textron Aviation Defense and Sierra Nevada – for the Armed Overwatch contract. These five companies produced prototype aircraft that were evaluated, primarily at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in late 2021 and early 2022.

L3Harris said it will move quickly to transform its prototype aircraft into production configuration and allow SOCOM to begin testing later this year.

Six aircraft will be delivered in the first low-rate, initial production batch.

Under the contract, L3Harris will also provide training systems, mission planning systems, support equipment, spare parts and logistical support.

Sky Warden is expected to reach initial operational capacity in fiscal 2026 and full operational capacity in 2029, SOCOM said.

SOURCE: Defense News