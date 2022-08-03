Sonia Abram’s cell phone rings during live program

Presenter Sonia Abrão was disconcerted after her cell phone rang live during the program A Tarde É Sua

This Tuesday, the 2nd, Sonia Abram (59) had a hard time during the live program “A Tarde É Sua” on RedeTV!.

The cell phone of the presenter of the evening program started to ring at the moment when the columnist Alessando Lo-Bianco would be called for a live entry.

“Help. Sorry, director, sorry”, apologized disconcerted Sonia to her brother Elias Abram that drives the attraction.

The presenter did not give details about the noise coming from the cell phone, whether it was an alarm or a call.

To relax, the columnists suggested that he would be the director of Rede Globo, cute (61) who would be calling Sonia since the program was going to discuss the program “Pipoca da Ivete”. The presenter laughed.

This isn’t the first time Sonia’s cell phone rings live. In April of this year, the presenter received a live call during the program. “Sorry, now I’m getting fired”, said the embarrassed journalist.

Remembering moments!

At the beginning of the month, Sonia published on her Instagram some photos in which she appeared in her youth.

“Another one from the 20th century”, wrote the presenter of A Tarde É Sua in the caption of the post that received praise from the followers.