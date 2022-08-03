Sônia Machado Jardim talks about the rediscovery of the book at Sabatina PN

President of Grupo Editorial Record was the tenth interviewee of the program and commented on the effects of economic crises and the pandemic on the publishing market, praising the strength of TikTok and the hope in young readers

Sonia Machado Jardim at the Avena PublishNews Award in 2018

The tenth edition of Sabatina PublishNews, the program that interviews personalities from the Brazilian publishing market, received last Tuesday (02) Sônia Machado Jardim, president of Grupo Editorial Record. Her experience at the head of one of the largest publishing houses in the country and her role at the center of discussions on bookseller issues, including with the president of the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL), from 2008 to 2014, strongly supported her answers in the face of a panel of interviewers that included Elga Pedri, director of the Livrarias Curitiba network; the editor Paulo Tadeu, from Matrix; and journalist Yasmin Santos.

The program, mediated by Talita Facchini, assistant editor at PublishNews, is available on the PN YouTube channel.

Regarding the perception that the number of bookstores and publishers has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, Sônia said that “perhaps the only good thing that the pandemic may have brought is the rediscovery of the book. First, the sale of classics grew. People thought they couldn’t die without having read One hundred years of Solitude. Then the biggest sale of fantasy books, a certain escapism for young people”, he analyzed.

She believes the dire problems faced by other markets may have spurred people to try the book business. “The market prospered, arousing interest in opening new publishing houses and bookstores. In Brazil, you never know what the next crisis is. See Record turning 80 years old. We could be in a very difficult situation. On the contrary, we are completing 80 years celebrating this positive moment.”

Talking about the publisher’s sales record at the last Bienal de São Paulo, she cited an inside joke at Record. “We joke that when someone is depressed one day, it’s best to go to the Bienal do Livro. We see that overwhelming crowd of young people, you see the future of the publishing market there. It’s a spectacle, this passion, certain actors treated like rock stars. You feel like Rock in Rio!”

Sônia sees the influence of TikTok on the book market as something very interesting, “because it runs away from everything we knew about book launches”. She cites the example of the American author Colleen Hoover, who has the best-selling book this year in Brazil, this is how it ends. “Comments on TikTok have great responsibility for reinvigorating this title originally released in 2018! You see a book grow in the environments that people create on TikTok to discuss literature, it’s fantastic!”

The executive points out that this move made Record double its investment in marketing, but mainly in social network intelligence. “We have a smart team set up for that,” says Sônia, noting that after a beginning of total domination by the younger generation, TikTok is opening up to a more mature audience.

Regarding the growing concern about the representation of publishers in the feminist movement and issues of gender and race, she explained that Record has always been and continues to pay attention to this. “Our seal of feminist issues, Rosa dos Tempos, has been around since the 1990s. And black authors have been in our catalog forever. We now experience the success of Viola Davis’ autobiography.” Sônia says that the publisher is concerned about looking for black translators for black authors. “The evolution of society changes vocabulary, words are no longer used.”

To end the conversation, she gave advice to people willing to venture into the publishing market that it is necessary to combine a passion for books with a solid knowledge of business. One thing without the other is not sustainable.

