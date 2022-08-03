Sony has already “marketed” Call of Duty if it becomes a Microsoft IP; meme goes viral on social media

This week started highly turbulent after the documents of administrative proceedings came to light, mainly from CADE do Brasil. Through them we saw how Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Google and so many others position themselves in relation to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox.

Overall, the industry has welcomed this news, but Sony wasn’t that supportiveclaiming that Call of Duty is too important to be left only in the hands of Microsoft. Between two statements, he said the following about the shooter: “The franchise that cannot be replaced”, “No one can make a game of this level”, “it has mastery of the FPS genre”…. among other statements.

These phrases became a meme that went viral on social networks so that Microsoft itself used the rival’s phrases to promote the game:

Note that Microsoft could actually use the competitor’s own phrases if the acquisition is actually approved by regulatory bodies. For Sony, Call of Duty is unbeatable and getting a rival to Xbox Game Pass would take several years.

Who would expect to hear all this from Sony, right? Anyway, would it be a good marketing campaign? What do you say.