Star+ releases in August 2022

The month of August will be full of Star+ premieres. Streaming will bring new series and movie releases, new seasons of series already available and also documentaries.
Among the main titles, the second season of Only Murders in The Building with Cara Delevingne, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short; the launch of Mike: Besides Tyson, which tells the fighter’s controversial story; and Abbott Elementary a comedy that follows a group of teachers at a Philadelphia public school.
For those who like miniseries, In Heaven’s Name is inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestseller and follows the events that led to the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah, in 1984.
The crime is investigated by Detective Jeb Pyre who, while investigating what happened, discovers hidden truths about the origin of the Mormon religion and the violent consequences of the unshakable faith.
Another miniseries that arrives on the platform in August is pistol. The production is based on Steve Jones’ memoir and tells the story of a band of boys who shook up the corrupt system and threatened to overthrow the government. The production is directed by Danny Boyle and has six episodes.
These were just a few highlights of Star+’s August releases. Below you can see the list of all the news of the month.
All Star+ releases in May 2022
08/03
- Bob’s Burgers: season 12
- The Great North: season 2
- Real Housewives of Melbourne: season 5
- Wild Crime: Season 1
08/04
- The Orville: New Horizons: Season 3
08/05
- The Predator: The Hunt
- La civil
- Peyton Place
08/10
- In Heaven’s Name
- Abbott Elementary
- It Wasn’t My Fault – Brazil
- It Wasn’t My Fault – Colombia
- Resident Alien: season 2
- 9-1-1: Lonestar: season 3
- Hunters of Africa: season 2 and 3
08/12
- The Cult of Chucky
- Four Lives of a Dog
- Fifty Shades Darker
- the great wall
- Target Number One
- The Way I See It
- The Sinfluencer of Soho
08/17
- Airport-Madrid alert: season 7
- Snowfall: season 5
- Dreaming high
- The Murder of the Three Girl Scouts: Season 1
08/19
- downhill
- After Earth
- Bad Boys II
- Classless Teacher
- click
- I Know Who Killed Me
- Jerry Maguire: The Big Victory
- Jumanji
- High Strung: To the Rhythm of the Dream
- High Strung: Free Dance
08/23
- Only Murders in The Building: season 2
08/24
- Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers
- Atlanta: season 3
- Banged up Abroad: season 11
- Better Things: season 5
- Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10
- The Romeo Section: season 1 and 2
08/25
08/26
- Attack on the Pentagon
- Passengers
- Looking for happiness
- The attack
- Avoid (1996)
- Santa Evita: El Viage Detras de Escena
08/31
- pistol
- Law & Order- Organized Crime: season 2
- Buried Secret of WWII: season 1
