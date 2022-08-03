Star+ releases in August 2022

The month of August will be full of Star+ premieres. Streaming will bring new series and movie releases, new seasons of series already available and also documentaries.

Among the main titles, the second season of Only Murders in The Building with Cara Delevingne, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short; the launch of Mike: Besides Tyson, which tells the fighter’s controversial story; and Abbott Elementary a comedy that follows a group of teachers at a Philadelphia public school.

For those who like miniseries, In Heaven’s Name is inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestseller and follows the events that led to the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah, in 1984.

The crime is investigated by Detective Jeb Pyre who, while investigating what happened, discovers hidden truths about the origin of the Mormon religion and the violent consequences of the unshakable faith.

Another miniseries that arrives on the platform in August is pistol. The production is based on Steve Jones’ memoir and tells the story of a band of boys who shook up the corrupt system and threatened to overthrow the government. The production is directed by Danny Boyle and has six episodes.

These were just a few highlights of Star+’s August releases. Below you can see the list of all the news of the month.

All Star+ releases in May 2022

08/03

Bob’s Burgers: season 12

The Great North: season 2

Real Housewives of Melbourne: season 5

Wild Crime: Season 1

08/04

The Orville: New Horizons: Season 3

08/05

The Predator: The Hunt

La civil

Peyton Place

08/10

In Heaven’s Name

Abbott Elementary

It Wasn’t My Fault – Brazil

It Wasn’t My Fault – Colombia

Resident Alien: season 2

9-1-1: Lonestar: season 3

Hunters of Africa: season 2 and 3

08/12

The Cult of Chucky

Four Lives of a Dog

Fifty Shades Darker

the great wall

Target Number One

The Way I See It

The Sinfluencer of Soho

08/17

Airport-Madrid alert: season 7

Snowfall: season 5

Dreaming high

The Murder of the Three Girl Scouts: Season 1

08/19

downhill

After Earth

Bad Boys II

Classless Teacher

click

I Know Who Killed Me

Jerry Maguire: The Big Victory

Jumanji

High Strung: To the Rhythm of the Dream

High Strung: Free Dance

08/23

Only Murders in The Building: season 2

08/24

Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers

Atlanta: season 3

Banged up Abroad: season 11

Better Things: season 5

Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10

The Romeo Section: season 1 and 2

08/25

08/26

Attack on the Pentagon

Passengers

Looking for happiness

The attack

Avoid (1996)

Santa Evita: El Viage Detras de Escena

08/31