Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn appears unrecognizable as a Marvel character – News Seen on the web

With the new Fantastic Four confirmed for years to come, Joseph Quinn has been envisioned as the iconic Human Torch.

The last few years have seen a considerable increase in fans creating quality adaptations of their favorite characters, letting their imaginations run wild to achieve impressive results. As previously reported by I love cinemaone of the most striking examples of this movement was the transformation of actors like The Rock and Tom Hiddleston, appearing as characters from Dragon Ball Z.

Considering that a new version of Fantastic Four is in development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an artist named Josh posted on his Instagram (@clements.ink) a retelling of the Human Torch, now thought of as actor Joseph Quinn, from Stranger Things. Check it out below:

As you can see, the artwork shows Quinn wearing Johnny Storm’s iconic black and blue outfit, including the group’s trademark number 4 emblem. Moving to the side, it is still presented how the character would look with his pyromaniac abilities activated.

For those who doubt the possibility, it is worth remembering that in 2020, Marvel fans began a campaign for the selection of John Krasinski for the role of Reed Richards. A few years later, with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor’s presence was officially confirmed, revealing, Kevin Feige, that the appearance was a tribute to aficionados.

With many fans excited to see the new Fantastic Four team take shape, several names in the film industry are emerging as options to play the Human Torch, such as Zac Efron, Rudy Pankow and even Quinn’s co-star Joe Keery.

Is Peaky Blinders Actor The New Doctor Doom? Cillian Murphy appears unrecognizable as Fantastic Four villain

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR WILL NOT BE AN ORIGIN STORY



disney



In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterFeige revealed that the studio’s idea is to introduce the Quartet away from a possible origin story, with the proposal to deliver something new to the franchise in cinema.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something they’ve never seen before?” asked Feige. “We set a very high standard for ourselves by bringing this idea to the screen”he added.

Marvel: Kevin Feige Says The Avengers Is No Longer The Studio’s High Point And Defends Waiting For The Fifth And Sixth Film