style, health and the same mistakes – Tecnoblog

Featured alongside the GTR 3 in 2021, the Amazfit GTS 3 is a device for those looking for a smartwatch with good features and at the same time feel nice on the wrist. It has a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, plus a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, built-in Alexa and battery for up to 12 days of use.

Despite having a system with good features, the Zepp OS interface still lacks features. Still, is it worth giving him a chance? I have been testing the Amazfit GTS 3 and will share my review in the next few minutes.

Amazfit GTS 3 video review

Amazfit GTS 3 has a sophisticated design and a generous screen

As I mentioned at the beginning, the Amazfit GTS 3 has a very nice look, and tries to convey an air of sophistication. The 42 mm watch case is a mix of glass, aluminum alloy and plastic. The silicone strap also features a beautiful finish, following the main color of the smartwatch.

Speaking of colors, we tested the ivory white model, which is close to rosé and more flashy on the wrist. Amazfit still sells the GTS 3 in pink, very similar to this tested version, and there is also graphite black, for those who prefer something more discreet. I really liked the look of the watch.

At almost 25 grams, the wearable is not heavy, which already encourages use at night to monitor sleep quality. The material used is comfortable and, fortunately, did not harm my skin.

This entire set is still prepared for contact with water. Like most competitors, the wearable is resistant to water dives up to 5 AMT, that is, 50 meters deep.

The Amazfit GTS 3’s AMOLED screen is 1.75 inches, with a nice curvature that integrates into the box. In brightness and definition, we know that AMOLED is excellent, so the gadget delivers both characteristics. There is only one deviation: in open places and in sunlight, I could only see the content with the brightness close to maximum.

It has a resolution of 450 x 390 pixels and 341 ppi, a higher number than the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro which, unlike the one analyzed, has a 1.45-inch curved screen.

To monitor health, GTS 3 has the same attractions as other Amazfits

As a fitness and health tracker, the watch’s Zepp OS system provides essential features: it can check heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, night sleep and menstrual cycle. Basically, they are the same features that we find in other smartwatches and smartbands from Amazfit and Xiaomi.

Focusing on health, the heart rate reader is controlled by the BioTracker 3.0 biometric sensor, the same as the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. In some tests, always at rest, the BPM reading of the GTS 3 was above that presented by the Apple Watch and Xiaomi Band 7, but not much.

Blood oxygenation (SpO2) can be performed automatically when you are in a resting state. When enabled, the GTS 3 can alert when saturation is low. Of course, the wearable oximeter is not a diagnostic tool, but it can be useful in everyday life. In my assessments, it had numbers that corresponded with my current state.

Amazfit’s sleep analysis is also very efficient. Not only because it shows in detail the period of light, REM, deep sleep and the phase when I woke up. I felt an accuracy in the times presented when compared to those of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, which is a reliable gadget in tracking sleep. A couple of nights I slept with both devices to come to this conclusion.

Still in the health area, the GTS 3 can do a small check-up containing heart rate, stress level, SpO2 and respiration rate. In addition, it is possible to follow the menstrual cycle by the watch itself.

Smartwatch is a good fitness tracker

In the training part, the Amazfit wearable supports more than 150 sports: running, walking, treadmill, cycling, swimming, elliptical, rowing machine, yoga and football are some of the activities that you will find on the gadget.

During a walk, for example, in addition to the duration, it shows the distance, heart rate, speed, number of calories and steps. All this data — and more — is stored in Zepp, the watch app that I like for its detail and for talking to Apple Health, Google Fit and Strava.

Another good feature of the Amazfit GTS 3 is that it has an integrated GPS, and it can track the stretch of your run or walk.

The watch’s PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) system is a cool technology for anyone looking to monitor their fitness, as well as being stimulating, at least in my tests. It provides scores according to your heart rate elevation, activity intensity and other health data extracted by the gadget.

Smartwatch features didn’t cheer me up

Moving on to smartwatch features, the Zepp operating system has been gaining good news, but it still leaves something to be desired in some points. For example, Alexa always available is a nice differentiator, and I particularly like Amazon’s virtual assistant.

On the other hand, although it can alert you that there are new notifications on the cell phone, it is still not possible to reply to WhatsApp or Telegram messages via the GTS 3. Meanwhile, even the simpler Mi Band 7 has begun to provide this type of action. .

Another very negative point is the support for third-party applications, which is almost non-existent here. In all, I counted 25 apps, most of them health, but none of the popular ones we find on watches like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch.

I also missed NFC for contactless payments. However, considering the watch category, it is possible to highlight the absence of this type of technology.

The remote shutter worked fine when the watch was connected to an iPhone 13 Mini, and the music player, useful during training, didn’t show any inconsistencies either, and the cool thing is that you can adjust the intensity of the track being played, which is very convenient.

Amazfit GTS 3 battery is a highlight

The GTS 3’s 250mAh battery can last for 12 days with heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen and exercise monitoring. Average users, who do not demand as much from the watch, should achieve this autonomy. In my tests, in this same scenario, the GTS 3 came close to what was promised, staying on for 9 days.

On the other hand, if you activate battery saving mode, which disables Bluetooth, BPM analysis and other functions, the 12 days jump to 20 days. Under these conditions, it only records the number of steps, in addition to performing sleep analysis.

If the smartwatch is attractive in terms of autonomy, in terms of food Amazfit continues to disappoint. As with other watches of the brand, the charger of the GTS 3 is proprietary to the Chinese, which also indicates that it does not support wireless charging.

Amazfit GTS 3: is it worth it?

It depends.

The Amazfit GTS 3 is not a bad watch. The device is refined, looks elegant on the wrist and has a really bright display. In addition, you will find useful resources in it to monitor your fitness. The big problem is that Amazfit delivers more of the same. All that I mentioned is already found in other smartwatches of the brand. So, who is the GTS 3 for?

Come on. If you’re on the Mi Band 6 or 7, I don’t see much point in migrating to this Amazfit, as the user experience — here I’m referring more to software — is very similar. You just get a bigger screen and a differential or two, still small. Now, for anyone looking for the gateway to health monitoring, the GTS 3 could be a good investment.

For R$900, which was the price I found it at the time of analysis, it’s not worth it. If you add about R$150, you can take the Galaxy Watch 4, which I have already tested here on technoblog and is much more complete.