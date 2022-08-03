Tencent and Logitech work on cloud-based video game

Logitech G, the manufacturer’s gaming department, announced that it is working with Tencent Games on a cloud-based handheld device. The video game is scheduled to come out in 2022 and will have extensive support for AAA titles, being compatible with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The equipment, still without a confirmed name, will be able to play games through data center servers. According to Logitech’s blog post, players will not need to download or install PC or console games; instead, they will be instantly rendered and initialized via local and remote loading.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming hardware makes them an ideal partner to help us realize our vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the world,” said Daniel Wu, General Manager, Tencent Games Smart Solutions Innovation. “Today, we mark the beginning of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the boundaries of gaming devices.”

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation, which is why we partnered with them,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G. “As someone who grew up playing video games, the idea of ​​being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on.”

More details about the handheld video game will be released later. If you want to closely follow the development of the project, just subscribe to the official newsletter on the Logitech cloud games website.

Tencent buys Dark Souls Remastered studio

In the first quarter of 2022, Tencent announced the definitive acquisition of the studio 1C Entertainment, responsible for developing Dark Souls Remastered. According to a statement, the company will be renamed and will collaborate with “our wildest dreams and aspirations in the video game business.” Click here to learn more.

