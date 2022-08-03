That’s right: youtuber turns toilet into a gaming PC

The Youtuber Nick Zettafrom the channel basically Homeless, redefined the concept of toilet play. Forget the idea of ​​taking a portable console for that moment of interaction between you and the throne, Zetta simply installed a gaming PC inside the toilet box. The youtuber’s goal with this unusual casemod, to say the least, is to play Counter Strike: Global Offensive while using the bathroom.

This is not the first time that Zetta has set up an unusual setup, the youtuber has already set up, for example, a gaming PC inside stove and even inside a toaster.

In order to achieve the goal of assembling this PC inside the toilet box, Zetta had to go beyond the knowledge of assembling computers, it was necessary to seek basic notions about plumbing and schematize a way for the water not to reach the components used in the PC. Speaking of components, the PC Gamer in the toilet is equipped as follows:

Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Pro DDR5;

Processor: Core i7-12700;

RAM memory: 64 GB (Trident Z5 RGB);

Video Card: ASUS RT 3060.

With this setup, Zetta was able to run CS:GO at 120 fps. The traditional area of ​​gaming cabinets so that the user can view the internal components was also applied to the toilet box.

Zetta cut a slit in the porcelain to act as a window to show the hardware inside. Another area was opened at the top of the toilet box, an air outlet for the fan.

In front of the vase, the youtuber installed a stool and an articulated arm to house the monitor.

The project was not able to mitigate 100% of the possible problems that can be generated with a plumbing so close to the components, but, as the youtuber himself says, everything is working perfectly so far. In the long run, humidity can be a point of concern.