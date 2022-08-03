The 12 worst fake movie accents, from Ana de Armas to Russell Crowe

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the controversial Netflix film, Blonde.

The upcoming film is a fictionalized version of the iconic Hollywood star, but Monroe fans have already found plenty to complain about after a new trailer was released last week.

One of the most glaring issues (according to fans) is that the Spanish-Cuban de Armas seems to have trouble making her accent sound similar to Monroe’s distinctive voice.

But de Armas isn’t the only actress who struggled with her character’s accent, even with the help of a dialect coach.

Here are 12 memorable examples of movie accents gone wrong.

Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022)

Andrew Dominik’s film about Marilyn Monroe has yet to be released and its protagonist, Ana de Armas, is already facing criticism for her accent. De Armas said he went through “nine months” of training with a dialect coach to play the role. sex symbol born in Los Angeles, but Monroe’s fans are convinced she could have trained a few more, if the trailer is to be trusted.

Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)

lady gaga in Gucci house (2021)

Lady Gaga said she inhabited the character Patrizia Reggiani (wife of Maurizio Gucci, whom she murdered in 1995) for a year and a half, using the accent for nine months on and off screen. Unfortunately, the result of all this method work was an accent that the film’s own dialect coach described as “more Russian” than Italian. A feather.

literally all in Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wild Mountain Thyme is a romantic drama that, thanks to the surreal accents of its protagonists, broke the internet when its trailer was published. The film, starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, is a true horror feast for its bad accents. Set in a mystical Irish farmhouse in an unrecognizable year (is it 2019 or 1953? Who knows!), the film features an incredibly talented all-star cast that ruthlessly attacks an Irish accent beyond recognition. Christopher Walken strives to be from Mullingar, but sounds more like “the pirate Christopher Walken”; Blunt’s is disconcerting; then there’s Jamie Dornan, who’s really Irish, but sounds like someone who’s never set foot in the country.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ (Lionsgate)

Anne Hathaway in One day (2011)

Anne Hathaway is an actress of indisputable talent, but whichever way you look at it, Hathaway’s lead role as a Yorkshire girl doesn’t sound like a recipe for success. And it wasn’t. The film boasts an impressive 36% review score on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks in part to Hathaway’s northern accent. Although she claims to have seen emmerdale To prepare for the role, Hathaway tries “one of the most pathetic Yorkshire accents you’ll ever hear”, according to the critic of the telegraph Robbie Colin.

Russell Crowe and robin hood (2010)

Russell Crowe, normally a safe choice for a historic British accent, was widely derided for his portrayal of Robin Hood in Ridley Scott’s 2010 action film. Crowe vacillated between Irish, Yorkshire and his native New Zealand accents. , leaving viewers baffled. Crowe even came out of a BBC interview with Mark Lawson after the journalist suggested his character sounded Irish. Years later, Crowe would reveal that his main inspiration for the accent was… Michael Parkinson. Which explains a lot, actually.

Russell Crowe swore after a BBC presenter suggested details of his Robin Hood accent didn’t sound in English (AP)

Don Cheadle in the trilogy of oceans (2001, 2004, 2007)

Another brilliant American actor victim of the British accent. Cheadle’s accent for the hit trilogy sounded like East London, but comically exaggerated. In 2008, Cheadle pleaded, “Forgive me! I won’t do it again”. What a relief.

Nicolas Cage in Corelli’s mandolin (2001)

If you’ve seen this movie, you’ll find it hard to believe that Cage is of Italian descent (his father was literature professor August Coppola, brother of director Francis Ford Coppola). Despite learning to play the real mandolin for the film, it’s clear Cage didn’t bother with his Italian accent, which bears a little more resemblance to Jack Black’s controversial Mexican voice in Free Nacho.

Keanu Reeves en Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Keanu Reeves gives a remarkably laughable performance in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, thanks in large part to his hilarious “British” accent. In statements to weekly entertainment in 2015, director Francis Ford Coppola explained, “He tried really hard. That was the problem, really: he wanted to do it perfectly, and in trying to do it perfectly, he was overkill.” We still love you Keanu and the movie is still great.

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (Zoetrope/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Tom Cruise one far and distant (1992)

Tom Cruise is actively terrible at far and distant, a bizarre adventure film by Ron Howard that was the second of three wildly divergent collaborations with Cruise’s then-wife Nicole Kidman. His Irish accent is an agitated noise, arriving one minute and disappearing the next.

Pierce Brosnan one Taffin (1988)

If you haven’t seen Brosnan’s pre-Bond action movie, Taffin (and probably not), you might have watched a specific 14 seconds anyway. In them, the actor orders his love partner to leave the house in a way that could only be described as Tommy Wiseau. But Irish viewers have even more reason to be confused, as Brosnan is from the Republic of Ireland but speaks with an incomprehensible Northern Irish accent. His line “Then maybe you shouldn’t live here” has become a classic in movie lore.

“Maybe you shouldn’t live here!”: (The genuinely Irish) Pierce Brosnan in ‘Taffin’

Mickey Rooney and Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Mickey Rooney’s portrait of Japanese landowner Mr. Yunioshi in this classic is now widely accepted as a toxic caricature built on racist stereotypes. With hooded eyelids and buck teeth, Rooney completed his ridiculous performance with an offensive parody of a Japanese accent. Rooney later said he “wouldn’t have done it” if he’d known it would offend people.

Dick Van Dyke and Mary Poppins (1964)

Dick Van Dyke’s English accent in Mary Poppins is considered the “worst attempt by an American to be British”, according to a 2017 Babel poll. Even Van Dyke agrees, saying after receiving a BAFTA in 2017: “I welcome this opportunity to apologize to the BAFTA members for inflicting on you the most terrible London accent in film history.”

Read more: 8 sex scenes that made actors blush