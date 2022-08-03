The final battle arrives in The Good Fight trailer; check out!

the good fight

The 6th and final season of The Good Fight had its trailer released by paramount+, where it is shown in the United States. The series is created by the couple Robert and Michelle King as a spin-off of The Good Wifestarring Julianne Margulies.

The new year will be full of returns, as Alan Cumming and Carrie Prestonin addition to the arrival of John Slattery and André Braugher.

The Good Fight season 6 will be the last

In the new year we will see Diane (Christine Baranski) with one “uncomfortable feeling of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. wade (the court case by which the United States Supreme Court recognized the right to abortion or voluntary termination of pregnancy in the United States), to voting rights and aggression from the old Cold War”according to the synopsis. “Meanwhile, lawyers at Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence they see around them points to an imminent civil war.”

The 6th season of The Good Fight arrives at Paramount+ in North America on September 8.

