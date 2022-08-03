The House of the Dragon Was Not Influenced by the Game of Thrones Controversy

Co-creator of The House of the Dragon, Miguel Sapochnik stated that there was no kind of influence related to the controversial final season of Game of Thrones.

Audiences chafed at several creative decisions at the time, especially the twist involving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

‎”Life doesn’t end the way you want it to! I think we try not to pay too much attention to it. The series really doesn’t take that into account. The minute you as a creator start playing defense, then at the same time you are pulling the rug out from under your feet.”

declared to Empire Magazine.

“What I can say is that we are very lucky to have such a huge and passionate fan base that will debate our show in such a warm way! This is already a sign of success.‎”

READ TOO:

The screenplay and production of A Casa do Dragão were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

The main cast has Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, The Dragon’s House is a spinoff of Game of Thrones that tells the story of land conquest in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) vie for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I ( Paddy Considine).

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in Game of Thrones, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the 7 kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.