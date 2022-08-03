The White Lotus | Season 2 gets premiere date

phenomenon of HBO in 2021, The White Lotus is a few weeks away from returning to the small screen. According to the Varietythe network announced that the 2nd season of the anthology starring Jennifer Coolidge will debut in october 2022but still without an exact date.

THE HBO Max revealed a new promo that features never-before-seen footage of highly-anticipated productions, such as the second season of The White Lotus. The preview brings the returns of Jennifer Coolidge and the introduction of Aubrey Plaza to the satire of Mike White.

Check out:

With a roster that includes Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge and F. Murray Abrahamthe second season of The White Lotus will leave Hawaii. The next year of the series HBO will take place in the Italian region of Sicily, with the characters staying in a different unit of the hotel franchise that names the production (via Variety).

In The White Lotus, we accompany a group of rich people who stay at a luxury resort in Hawaii for a week. The dramas of each of the families, in addition to the hotel staff, play out throughout the series with a distinct tone of acid humor.

The second part leaves Hawaii, and follows a different group of tourists as they fly to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its residents.

Thus, the stellar cast that includes Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon must not return.

The first season of the series is available on HBO Max.

