To save his dog, young man does not think twice and takes heroic action during the flood

On the morning of July 27, Chloe Adams, a 17-year-old resident of the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky, in the United States, woke up to strong water invading her home. The young woman lives with her grandparents, but at the time she was alone with Sandy, the little dog she has had since she was a child. And to survive, she swam with the pet to the roof of a house.

“There was water as far as I could see,” she told CNN in a message. “I had a full-blown panic attack.”

Chloe Adams as a child holding Sandy. (Photo: Facebook/Terry Adams)

According to the G1, historic torrential rains, associated with climate change, have left hundreds of homes submerged in the US state. Andy Beshear, governor of the state, reported on Sunday, 31, that the death toll rose to 26, including four children. Chloe and Sandy are part of the survivors.

The young woman’s grandparents were taking refuge on the second floor of her uncle’s house a few feet away and yelled at Chloe to stay home until help arrived. However, as there was little cell signal and the emergency phone line must surely be congested, she made the decision to get out of there as soon as possible.

“My first thought was that we needed to swim to my uncle’s house,” where the rest of her family were taking shelter, she said.

First, she put the puppy in the water to see if she could swim, to no avail. So on a brief look around the house, she came up with the idea of ​​putting it inside a plastic drawer in her closet to keep it dry, and then placing it on top of a pillow to keep it afloat.

“I finally had a plan that I believed… that could work,” she said. “I knew the dangers of trying to swim in deep, moving water, but I felt I had no choice.”

During the journey, the only non-submerged place he found was the roof of a warehouse, and there he took refuge with the dog until help arrived. The pair stayed there for more than five hours until their uncle arrived by kayak to rescue them. Her grandmother cried with emotion to see her granddaughter safe and sound.

Chloe swam to the roof of a warehouse. (Photo: Facebook/Terry Adams)

“My heart goes out to all the other people who have lost and suffered much more than I have in this terrible devastation,” Chloe added.

Later, the young woman’s father, Terry Adams, wrote a post on Facebook, saying:

“Words aren’t enough. We lost everything today…everything except the most important.”

In the regions where the water has gone down, volunteers are helping the residents. According to the local government, hundreds of people had to be evicted from their homes.

