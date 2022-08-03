Tom Cruise leads the list of the highest paid actors today; see the ranking

The American magazine “Variety” released the millionaire list of the 26 stars with the highest earnings for films of 2022.

Tom Cruise, who tops the rankings, for example, will receive just over $100 million for his performance in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has already racked up nearly $1.2 billion at the box office.

And it doesn’t end there, as the actor receives a box office bonus before the premiere. The star, at first, will earn a salary of 12 to 14 million dollars for the next productions of the sequel.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise,” said one executive. According to him, the actor is almost a super human when it comes to promoting films around the world. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries,” he added.

Streaming and the excellent salaries

And whoever thinks that only in movie theaters that the stars can pocket large amounts is wrong, you see? The numbers show that platforms like Netflix and Apple TV, for example, also pay good salaries.

Leonardo DiCaprio will receive $30 million from Apple for his role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Meanwhile, Will Smith will resurface in “Emancipation”, with a salary of 35 million for his participation.

Name of the moment, Millie Bobby Brown, from Netflix’s “Stranger Things”, will receive 10 million solar for “Enola Holmes 2”.

Check out the full list below:

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”: $100M

Will Smith – “Emancipation”: $35M

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”: $30M

Brad Pitt – Formula 1 Drama (Name unconfirmed): $30M

Dwayne Johnson – “Black Adam”: $22.5M

Will Ferrell – “Spirited”: $20M

Chris Hemsworth – “Rescue 2”: $20M

Vin Diesel – “Fast and Furious 10”: $20M

Tom Hardy – “Venom 3”: $20M

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker 2”: $20M

Ryan Reynolds – “Spirited”: $20M

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer”: $20M

Jason Momoa – “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: $15M

Eddie Murphy – “Heads Up Cop 4”: $15M

Chris Pine – “Star Trek” sequel: $13M

Steve Carell – “Minions 2: Rise of Gru”: $12.5M

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”: $12.5M

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”: $12.5M

Millie Bobby Brown – “Enola Holmes 2”: $10M

Timothée Chalamet – “Wonka”: $9M

Matt Damon – “Oppenheimer”: $4M

Robert Downey Jr – “Oppenheimer”: $4M

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer: $4M

Daniel Kaluuya – “No! Don’t Look!”: $4M

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Halloween Ends”: $3.5M

Anya-Taylor Joy – “Furiosa”: $1.8M