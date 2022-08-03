Top 10 Jeremy Davies Movies (According to Rotten Tomatoes) » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

From Saving Private Ryan to the newly released horror movie, the black phone, Jeremy Davies has many critically acclaimed roles. Whether he’s playing a cowardly soldier or a notorious cult leader, he’s a top notch performer. Even though his performances always impress fans, the characters he plays are not always pleasant.

Despite their characters not always being adored by fans, the films are always engaging and often praised by critics and audiences alike. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are their best.

10 Solaris (2002)

Solaris is based on a science fiction novel that revolves around a psychologist who investigates the behavior of scientists on a space station that is orbiting the planet, Solaris, When he joins the scientists, he falls victim to strange behavior and becomes obsessed with someone he left behind a long time ago.

Jeremy Davies’ character Snow brings tension to the film. He objects to everything Kelvin mentions and suggests the opposite. When Kelvin wants to bring Rheya to Earth, Snow starts giving him reasons why he can’t. His character brings a unique touch to the film for being the absolute opposite. The drama between Snow and Kelvin and the romance between Kelvin and Rheya led to box office success.

9 Going all the way (1997)

When old senior friends and classmates are reunited, they begin to discuss old times. They talk about how Gunner (Ben Affleck) spent the war abroad while Sonny (Jeremy Davies) spent it in the States. In addition to their war stories, they talk about the women in their lives. Gunner explains how he is trying to convince his mother that his girlfriend is right for him. Sonny says he is torn between two women. As they reminisce, they begin to realize that they may be moving on from their old lives.

Jeremy Davis’ character seems kind of dumb. He often rebels against the wishes of other people, including his parents and girlfriend. His role in this film is important as he learns that life and people change over time and it’s okay to make the changes, grow and commit. In fact, it is this relationship that makes the film a box office success. Fans love that they can relate to the coming of age story.

8 Dogville (2003)

A mysterious woman named Grace (Nicole Kidman) takes shelter in a small town as she tries to hide from the criminals that are after her. Little does she know that the city she makes her home is two-faced and uses it for her own selfish needs. dogville is a very minimal film that is shot in a stage-like setting.

Jeremy’s part in this film is a small role. He plays Bill, who is often called “dumb” in the film. He is often taken advantage of by others. The film is deep and emotional. Fans have found deeper meaning in humanity’s desire for malice and hypocrisy. Its unique message, setting and range of emotions made this a critically acclaimed film.

7 In Search of Paradise (2002)

Gilda Mattei, played by Susan May Pratt, is trying to deal with the pain of losing her father. To overcome her grief, she makes it a mission to meet her favorite character, Micahel DeSantis, played by Chris North, whom she soon develops an unhealthy obsession with.

In another film in which he plays a small role, Jeremy plays a geology student who encounters Gilda while in town. It seems that a love interest begins to form, but he is soon turned off by his cynicism. The film is deep and full of drama dealing with the pain of loss. The added suspense element of his obsession and stalking habits make this movie a box office hit.

6 Secretary (2002)

When Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal) is released into the care of her parents from a mental institution with serious emotional problems, she finds work as a secretary for a lawyer. She soon begins a relationship with Peter (Jeremy Davies).

Jeremy’s character in this movie is a kind but also annoying boy. Lee doesn’t find him amusing or amusing. With his overbearing parents and the lawyer’s strict, demanding ways, Jeremy’s character brings a sense of normalcy to the film. The erotic and dramatic relationships made this film a huge success.

5 The Black Telephone (2022)

the black phone is a horror film that tells the story of The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) who kidnaps and kills children. Jeremy’s character, Terrence, is the drunken father of his kidnapped son and daughter who has visions in her dreams.

Her character’s dramatic personality shifts for her children from angry to loving, making her role deep and emotional. The film is full of suspense and fear as he searches for his son. Meanwhile, her son is struggling to escape his kidnapper’s clutches with the help of the spirits of previous victims. The kidnappers’ fear of reality and horror suspense made this film a critically acclaimed film.

4 Rescue Dawn (2006)

Taking place during the Vietnam War, a US fighter pilot is shot down over Laos. He is taken captive by enemy soldiers and thrown into a camp where he is held prisoner with other captives. As they wait for their chance to escape, the prisoners face torture, disease and starvation.

Jeremy plays Gene, a prisoner held captive in the camp. His character does not appeal to the audience, as he plays a selfish and unstable soldier. He threatened to betray his fellow prisoners and when he came down to escape he didn’t know what to do. Although his character was not well-received by fans, the film was a critically acclaimed success due to its true backstory, dramatic scenes from the treatment they faced, and emotional escape.

3 Beating the Monkey (1994)

As Raymond (Jeremy Davis) helps his mother as she recovers from a broken leg, he is distracted by a girl from the neighborhood. His mother soon begins to rely on her son not only for physical assistance but also for emotional needs, which causes him to begin to develop disturbing new yearnings.

Jeremy’s character in this film is unusual, to say the least. He is conflicted about the relationships between his new girlfriend and his mother. With its inappropriately intimate scenes and its dark, disturbing comedy, it gives an uncomfortable look at human nature, which helped to populate this film to become a huge success.

two The Laramie Project (2002)

This is a film adaptation of the play The Laramie Project. The film dramatizes the troupe’s visit from the original play and uses real words from the transcript. The story takes place in Laramie, Wyoming and follows the aftermath of the murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard.

Jeremy plays Jedadiah in this film. He is a film student who is hesitant to express his support for Matthew. He is shocked by the murder but is also afraid to speak up because his parents are against his sexuality. A year later, he changes his mind, becoming more open and frank about his own feelings. This movie is gripping because of the true story of a young man’s murder because of who he was. The brutality of the murder is gruesome enough to make viewers feel sympathy for him and his family. The deep emotions that the film brings brought about this great success.

1 Saving Private Ryan (1998)

While facing the brutalities of war, a group of soldiers set out behind enemy lines to save Private Ryan, whose three brothers were killed. As each man seeks him out, each embarks on his own personal journey and discovers his own strengths.

Jeremy’s character, Corporal Upham, was not well received by the public. Often called a coward for not saving a fellow soldier, he is accused of being unable to do his job. Though in the end, he redeems himself and kills the man who murdered his brother-in-arms. The thrilling war story and action to save Private Ryan and escape took this film to the top of the box office.