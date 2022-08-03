Trailer: Selena Gomez lands in Malibu in the new season of “Selena + Chef”

fact that Selena Gomez is at a very productive stage in his career. In addition to starring in the series “Only Murders In The Building”which is earning her a lot of laurels, the singer still continues to rock the fandom common possible return to musicin addition to playing the fourth season of the show “Selena + Chef”which has just won a new trailer this Wednesday (3).

Read more:

On Twitter, the star, who has just turned 30, revealed a series of news about the HBO Max exclusive attraction. The project returns for its fourth season in the next August 18thand Selena has already shown an unpublished poster and a teaser with unpublished images from the season.

This time, the multifaceted actress, singer, businesswoman and presenter embarks in Malibu, a seaside city in California, in the United States. Summer weather is guaranteed. From the first images it is possible to identify Gomez facing some challenges and step out of the comfort zone for good when it comes to cooking. A new artist is among us!

All-new season of Selena + Chef in Malibu returning August 18 on @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/FGgHc6Haij — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2022

It is also worth noting that “Selena + Chef” challenges the artist to cook with the most renowned chefs in the world and had its third season aired in November 2021. Selena Gomez does, the work was a success. Data released by the platform show that the collection exceeded more than US$ 400 thousand, intended for institutions.

“I look forward to another season in the kitchen with some of the best chefs in the world.” told the star at the time the reality was renewed. “I hope my skills have improved and that we can raise money for amazing charities”.

THE @Selena Gomez It’s coming back and this time with a special flavor: the beach 🏝 Season 4 of Selena + Chef arrives on HBO Max on August 18th #SelenaAndChef pic.twitter.com/iovXeYgdrw — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) August 3, 2022

New for the big screen?!

Selena Gomez is increasingly active in her career as an audiovisual executive producer. She’s in talks with 20th Century to work behind the scenes on the movie’s reboot “A Secretary of the Future” (1988). The information was released by the website Deadline.

The film tells the story of a secretary who pretends to have her boss’s job, when her boss has an accident and temporarily leaves the office. The original film starred Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford. It was nominated for six Oscars and won for best original song – for “Let The River Run”.

According to Deadline, Selena is in “final negotiations” to take on the role of executive producer. The technical file of the project already has Ilana Pena in the script. The feature film is being developed for the streaming platform Hulu – the same as “Only Murders In The Building”.