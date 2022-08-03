Tudo Azul offers 15 points per real spent on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 at Casas Bahia

O All blue has a promotion offering 15 points per dollar spent in the purchase of Galaxy S22 at Bahia houses. The offer, valid until Thursday (4), offers differentiated accumulation only for the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 family phones sold and delivered by the retailer.

bonus

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra family phones

15 points per dollar spent: all TudoAzul customers.

Other products

1 point per real: all TudoAzul customers.

Conditions

Products eligible for the offer: only Samsung Galaxy S22 family phones sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through the TudoAzul website; Click on the given link; Choose the desired Galaxy S22 model and complete your purchase; After confirming the payment, click on “Accumulate Points”; and Ready! Now all you have to do is wait for the TudoAzul points to be received, which will take place within 15 calendar days after the product is delivered.

The release of points is not automatic. So you need to click on Accumulate Points on the completed order screen.

purchase example

When selecting an S22, it is possible to see, in the upper right corner, a banner informing the total accumulated points. Note that only Galaxy S22 family phones sold and delivered by Casas Bahia participate in the promotion:

Example Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is even more interesting than the one published in May, in which up to 14 points were offered per real spent and there were different points for members of Clube TudoAzul. In this current campaign, all customers are able to accumulate 15 points per real.

As Father’s Day when it arrives, it can be a great chance to give someone a gift and even increase your points balance at TudoAzul.

Thinking of taking advantage? To participate, access Casas Bahia through the TudoAzul website.