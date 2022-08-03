Uber receipts are crashing Outlook, warns Microsoft

At best deals,

THE Microsoft warned this Tuesday (2) of a bug in Outlook that makes the platform crash when reading emails with a certain type of table. According to the company, these elements are found in Uber receipt messages, among others. An official fix is ​​planned for the August 9th Patch Tuesday. However, there is a workaround for the flaw.

On a support page, Microsoft explains that Outlook stops responding when the user tries to open, reply or forward emails with the “complex tables”. Although the example given is from an email from Uber, it is not a problem exclusive to messages sent by the ride company, but something related to the Office.

The bug was identified in Outlook Current Channel for Microsoft 365 subscribers (version 2206 Build 15330.20196 or higher). It may also appear in current Beta Channel Preview and Current Channel builds.

In addition to the e-mail service, Word is also affected when trying to open the e-mail content, and may crash or stop working.

as reports the BleepingComputerOutlook suffered from other glitches throughout the year, including one that affected the app’s search and prevented you from viewing recent emails in Windows 11.

If you can’t wait until Microsoft sends out a fix for the issue affecting reading tabled emails in Outlook, an alternative is to roll back the update. The company itself recommends that you use a previous build of Office in case you urgently need to resolve this flaw.

To do this, just open a command prompt in Windows with an administrator account and paste the two lines below, pressing “Enter” after each one:

cd %programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun